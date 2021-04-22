New Repertory Theatre Announces 2021 Gala TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

On Monday evening, May 3, New Repertory Theatre will hold its annual Gala celebration virtually, themed "Technical Difficulties." This year's event promises to be an exciting evening of electrifying performances, entertainment, stellar honorees and all-too-relatable glitches, all with a fun digital twist. They'll reflect on the past season at New Rep by celebrating the resilience of their organization.

This year they celebrate our Gala Honorees: the Karoff Leadership Award will be presented to Vivien Li, and the Harriet Sheets Community Advocate Award will be presented to Pamela Taylor. Raise a glass to these honorees, for their invaluable contributions to the greater Boston community, and to furthering New Rep's mission.

Tickets are free and are currently open for reservations. More information can be found at https://www.newrep.org/events/gala-2021/.

"New Rep, is delighted to recognize Vivien and Pamela as outstanding members of our community," says Interim Executive Artistic Director, M. Bevin O'Gara. "New Rep's mission is to speak powerfully to the vital ideas of our time and we value excellence, diversity, and community. When the Gala committee was thinking about who from our world reflected those values both Vivien Li and Pamela Taylor sprang to the top. Their voices are honest and respected; empowering and inspiring others. They have both made a major impact on the community that we call home. We are all better for having them in our orbit."

