Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

New Repertory Theatre Announces 2021 Gala TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

The gala will celebrate Vivien Li and Pamela Taylor, and feature Alton Fitzgerald White.

Apr. 22, 2021  
New Repertory Theatre Announces 2021 Gala TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

On Monday evening, May 3, New Repertory Theatre will hold its annual Gala celebration virtually, themed "Technical Difficulties." This year's event promises to be an exciting evening of electrifying performances, entertainment, stellar honorees and all-too-relatable glitches, all with a fun digital twist. They'll reflect on the past season at New Rep by celebrating the resilience of their organization.

This year they celebrate our Gala Honorees: the Karoff Leadership Award will be presented to Vivien Li, and the Harriet Sheets Community Advocate Award will be presented to Pamela Taylor. Raise a glass to these honorees, for their invaluable contributions to the greater Boston community, and to furthering New Rep's mission.

Tickets are free and are currently open for reservations. More information can be found at https://www.newrep.org/events/gala-2021/.

"New Rep, is delighted to recognize Vivien and Pamela as outstanding members of our community," says Interim Executive Artistic Director, M. Bevin O'Gara. "New Rep's mission is to speak powerfully to the vital ideas of our time and we value excellence, diversity, and community. When the Gala committee was thinking about who from our world reflected those values both Vivien Li and Pamela Taylor sprang to the top. Their voices are honest and respected; empowering and inspiring others. They have both made a major impact on the community that we call home. We are all better for having them in our orbit."

Their virtual gala will present electrifying performances, entertainment, and honorees with a digital twist, embracing the technological hiccups of the digital world with humor and joy. They'll celebrate the resilience of the organization in an event that might not be free from glitches, but is guaranteed to be an evening of unforgettable fun.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
John Bolton
John Bolton

Related Articles
The Boston Pops Announces its First-Ever All-Virtual Spring Pops Season Photo

The Boston Pops Announces its First-Ever All-Virtual Spring Pops Season

W&M Premieres Original Work DANCE OF THE ORCAS Photo

W&M Premieres Original Work DANCE OF THE ORCAS

UNMUTED Up Next as Part of AMPLIFY - First Stages BIPOC Virtual Play Series Photo

UNMUTED Up Next as Part of AMPLIFY - First Stage's BIPOC Virtual Play Series

Shakespeares AS YOU LIKE IT to be Presented by The Bardcast Players Photo

Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT to be Presented by The Bardcast Players


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Impulse Theater Festival Announces 2021 Lineup
  • UN SPECTRE EN PRISON Escape Room is Presented at Château de Nyon Through June
  • Historical Museum Lucerne Presents Exhibition on 50 Years of Women's Suffrage in Lucerne