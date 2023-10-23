New Philharmonia Orchestra to Present World Premiere by Lexington Composer John Tarrh and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5

The New Philharmonia Orchestra season will open November 4th at 7:30 PM and November 5th at 3:00 PM with a program featuring the world premiere of a commissioned work Unvanquished by Lexington composer John Tarrh; Sibelius' Symphony no. 5, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto no. 5, “The Emperor,” with pianist Max Levinson as the soloist.

Under the direction of Principal Conductor Jorge Soto, the 75-member orchestra, dedicated to presenting “Music for All,” will perform its 29th season in the historic 300-seat sanctuary of Grace Episcopal Church in Newton Corner. Information for all programs this season and about the new “Pay What You Can” ticketing policy is at Click Here.

John Tarrh's Unvanquished is a concert overture in sonata form based on two very different themes. “It was originally conceived as a work to celebrate the end of the pandemic and hoped-for future results in Ukraine. The ambiguity inherent in the title is deliberate,” said Tarrh. “While to date we have survived COVID and Ukraine continues to battle valiantly to save its country, our struggles are ongoing, and our losses have been enormous. This work is my attempt to express our continued global uncertainty through a piece of orchestral music.”

While always a passionate lover of classical music, Mr. Tarrh had little time for music during busy careers first as an engineer/scientist and then as a financial executive. In 1990, he discovered the opportunity to become engaged in music by performing with community orchestras, first playing under Ronald Knudsenwith the Newton Symphony, which is now known as New Philharmonia Orchestra, when it was founded in 1995. Thus began a long journey to become fully engaged in music. He started piano lessons in 2000 and, upon his retirement as a financial executive, began studying music in earnest at New England Conservatory's School for Continuing Education in 2002.

Pianist Max Levinson joins The New Philharmonia for the performance of the last, and largest of Beethoven's piano concertos, “The Emperor,” which is known for its virtuosic style and wide dynamic range. Recipient of the Andrew Wolf Award, an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and first prize in the 1997 Dublin International Piano Competition, Levinson has appeared as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, St. Paul Chamber and Boston Pops orchestras, as well as the St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Baltimore, Oregon, Indianapolis, Colorado, and Utah symphony orchestras.

He has performed in chamber music concerts with Pinchas Zukerman, Richard Stoltzman, Tokyo, Vermeer, Mendelssohn, and Borromeo Quartets and has appeared at major music festivals, including the Santa Fe, Marlboro, Tanglewood, and Mostly Mozart. Levinson is on the faculty of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee and The New England Conservatory of Music.

Jean Sibelius' Symphony no. 5 was commissioned by the Finnish government in honor of his 50th birthday and had its premiere in 1915 by Helsinki Orchestra. Known as an implacable self-critic Finnish composer revised it several times over the next few years. The final version features what many consider “the greatest finale of all time,”

This will be the first show for New Phil's new ticketing structure. Performances will continue to have two open seating sections, a Premium section to the front of Grace Church and Standard to the rear. All seats in the Standard section may be purchased on a “Pay What You Can” basis. Suggested price is $35 but tickets may be purchased for as little as $5.

Historic Grace Church, located in Newton Corner, was the first stone church built in Newton, in 1873. Wheelchair accessible, the lovely sanctuary of the church is a welcoming environment for New Phil audiences.

About Jorge Soto, Principal Conductor

Born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Mr. Soto is a product of El Sistema, an innovative program that uses classical music as a vehicle for social change. He began his musical studies in Venezuela at the Vicente Emilio Sojo State Conservatory, later studying violin at the Latin American Academy of Violin under Rhio Sanchez and Joseì Francisco Del Castillo. Mr. Soto graduated with a Master of Music degree in conducting from the New England Conservatory and has conducted across New England, in New York at the UN and in Venezuela.

About New Philharmonia Orchestra

The New Philharmonia Orchestra, founded in 1995, is a 75-member nonprofessional regional orchestra based in Newton. The orchestra's mission to perform "music for all" has been advanced by presenting programs of diverse repertoires of classical music for the enjoyment of audiences of all ages and experiences. The orchestra also strives to provide its nonprofessional players the opportunity to achieve a high level of ensemble performance not otherwise available. New Philharmonia is a member of the Newton Cultural Alliance.

New Philharmonia Orchestra performs in concert Saturday, November 4th at 7:30 PM and Sunday November 5th at 3:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church 76 Eldredge St. in Newton Corner, MA. Tickets and information can be found at Click HereClick Here.