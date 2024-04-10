New Philharmonia Orchestra to Present FEELINGS AND EXPRESSION At Grace Church In Newton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Philharmonia Orchestra will present Feelings and Expression, on May 4th and 5th, at Grace Church in Newton Corner. The program will feature a new work; Bernhard Metzger's Ramblings - a FTD ‘Frontotemporal Degeneration' Journey. Led by Principal Conductor Jorge Soto, the concert will also showcase young award winning Newton cellist Hayden Ren as the soloist for Dvořák's Cello Concerto/Allegro in B and feature the deeply expressive Brahms' Symphony No. 3.

Bernhard Metzger's Ramblings - a FTD ‘Frontotemporal Degeneration' Journey is a piece in four movements that seeks to express the emotions associated with the FTD (frontotemporal dementia) journey. The piece portrays the feelings related to the disease, in such words as: Anger, Confusion, Frustration, and Sadness.

A founding member of New Philharmonia, Newton resident Bernhard Metzger has been a computer programmer since 1972 working in that industry for 40 years. He started violin in 1971 and took up the viola in 1974 with Jerome Lipson of the Boston Symphony and has played in community orchestras since 1975 including the NPO since its inception. A harmonization exercise led to Ramblings for piano which was recorded and performed by Jonathan Bass, Professor of Piano at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and used for a fundraiser for the MGH FTD research unit.

While Bernie always loved programming, he has found the same joy in composing and has turned to it full time.

New Phil's cello soloist, Hayden Ren is a sophomore at Newton North High School. Hayden has been playing music since she was four and began studying cello with Allison Eldredge at age eight. The recent 1st prize winner of the 2024 New England Conservatory (NEC) Preparatory School Concerto Competition and 1st prize winner of the 2020-2021 NEC Prep Solo String Competition, Hayden has been a member of the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra since 2021. As a competition winner, music festival participant, and member of BPYO, she has performed in Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall, Jordan Hall, and Teatro degli Atti in Rimini, Italy, and prestigious music venues in Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu, Ioannina, and more. Featuring a young artist and providing opportunities for young musicians has been a key part of the mission of New Philharmonia since its inception in 1995.

The program Will Close with the deeply expressive and beautiful monument of music; Symphony No. 3 of Johannes Brahms. A work considered by some as both his most intimate and his best symphony, New Phil hopes the audience will find an escape from the challenges of life today in the peace and solitude of this musical masterpiece.

Feelings and Expression, Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 PM is presented by New Philharmonia Orchestra at Grace Episcopal Church 76 Eldredge St. in Newton Corner. Tickets and information can be found at newphil.org.