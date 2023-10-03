New Philharmonia Announces 2023-24 Season TRIED, TRUE AND NEW! 

The New Philharmonia Orchestra announces its 2023-24 season; Tried, True & New!, three different programs, featuring Beethoven, Sibelius, Copland, and Rachmaninoff, along with new works by New Phil members, percussionist John Tarrh and violist Bernhard Metzger. The two winners of the orchestra's Ronald Knudsen Youth String Concerto Competition will be soloists in the final concert of the season.

Under the direction of Principal Conductor Jorge Soto, the 75-member orchestra, dedicated to presenting “Music for All,” will perform its 29th season in the historic 300-seat sanctuary of Grace Episcopal Church in Newton Corner. Tickets and information for all programs this season can be found at Click Here.

The season will open November 4th and 5th with Remembrances, a program featuring the premiere of a new commissioned work by Lexington composer John Tarrh; Sibelius' Symphony no. 5, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto no. 5, “The Emperor,” with pianist Max Levinson as the soloist.

In recognition of Black History Month, the concerts on February 24th and 25th, Equality and Triumph, will showcase Lee Hoiby's “I Have a Dream,” a musical setting of Martin Luther King's historic speech celebrating the 60th anniversary of that remarkable moment in history. Acclaimed baritone Philip Lima will sing Hoiby's work as well as Aaron Copland's “Old American Songs.” The concert will finish with the orchestra performing Beethoven's celebrated Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.“

Feelings and Expression, on May 4th and 5th, will feature Rachmaninoff's Symphony no. 2 in E Minor; Bernhard Metzger's “Ramblings - a FTD ‘Frontotemporal Degeneration' Journey,” and showcase the two winners of the inaugural Ronald Knudsen Youth String Concerto Competition performing works to be named.

The 2023-24 season brings some exciting changes to New Philharmonia Orchestra. Long time Newton resident and internationally acclaimed concert cellist, Allison Yoshie Eldredge has joined the leadership team as Artistic Advisor. Executive Director Adrienne Hartzell noted "this marks Allison's first full season with us, and we are excited to welcome the depth, perspective, and wonderful creativity that she brings to the orchestra."

About the new venue: Grace Church, 76 Eldredge Street, Newton Corner was the first stone church built in Newton, in 1873. Wheelchair accessible, the lovely sanctuary of the church is a welcoming environment for New Phil audiences.

About new ticketing structure: New Phil will continue to have two open seating sections at the new venue: Premium to the front and Standard to the rear. All seats in the Standard section may be purchased on a “Pay What You Can” basis. Suggested price is $35 but tickets may be purchased for as little as $5. Check out www.newphil.org!

Born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Mr. Soto is a product of El Sistema, an innovative program that uses classical music as a vehicle for social change. He began his musical studies in Venezuela at the Vicente Emilio Sojo State Conservatory, later studying violin at the Latin American Academy of Violin under Rhio Sanchez and Joseì Francisco Del Castillo. Mr. Soto graduated with a Master of Music degree in conducting from the New England Conservatory and has conducted across New England, in New York at the UN and in Venezuela.

The New Philharmonia Orchestra, founded in 1995, is a 75-member nonprofessional regional orchestra based in Newton. The orchestra's mission to perform "music for all" has been advanced by presenting programs of diverse repertoires of classical music for the enjoyment of audiences of all ages and experiences. The orchestra also strives to provide its nonprofessional players the opportunity to achieve a high level of ensemble performance not otherwise available. New Philharmonia is a member of the Newton Cultural Alliance.

Concerts for New Philharmonia Orchestra's 2023-24 season at Grace Episcopal Church 76 Eldredge St. in Newton Corner, take place on Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets and information can be found at Click Here.