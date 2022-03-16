New Music Collectibles Extravaganza Launches In Boxboro, April 9-10

Designed to attract fans of live music as well as music collectors, the Music Collectibles Extravaganza will make its debut April 8-10 in Boxborough, Mass. The family friendly event features all things that appeal to collectors, players and appreciators of music and music history.

Looking for records, 45s, lps, cds, videos, posters, books, magazines, cassettes, guitars, drums, keyboards, synthesizers, pedals, amps, gear, memorabilia and collectibles? Looking to hear live music and meet some renowned musicians? The Music Collectibles Extravaganza has all this and more under one roof.

The show will have music oriented programming with workshops, seminars and entertaining panels and live music performances all weekend.

Celebrity guests signing autographs and offering selfie photo ops include CHERIE CURRIE (The Runaways, "Foxes"), Rex Smith (Broadway, Teen Idol, Movies, TV), JUNE MILLINGTON (Fanny), VINNY APPICE (Black Sabbath), JIMI BELL (Autograph), JESSE BLAZE SNIDER (rock musician and comic book writer) and more to be announced on our website and Facebook page.

Music performances are ongoing each day and include Robin Lane, Barrence Whitfield, Sal Baglio, Jon Butcher, Justine & The Unclean, Andrea Gillis, Speedfossil, Kid Gulliver, Justine's Black Threads, Barry Marshall, The Marshalls, Emily Grogan, Mick Lawless & Tom Yates, Studio Two Beatles Acoustic and many more to be announced.

Rex Smith performs his one man, multi media show "Confessions of A Teen Idol" Saturday and Sunday.

Daily Screenings of the new documentary FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK (for an added fee) to benefit June Millington's non profit music school.

Chachi Loprete (Breakfast with the Beatles on WUMB) and Erik Taros (Beatles film historian) will host a one-hour Magical History Tour Saturday and Sunday featuring rare Beatles video, history and trivia.

A museum quality Pop Cultural Artifacts will be on display from the David Bieber Archives.

The event takes place at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough, MA 01719. For more information, https://collectiblesextravaganza.com/