New England Singer Songwriters Put Their Own Spin On Grateful Web Classics At Club Passim

Dead to the Core, a rotating collective of singer-songwriters led by musician/author Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers brings an acoustic celebration of the Grateful Dead to Club Passim on Saturday, July 1st.

Joining Rodgers (guitar and Strumstick) are Jefferson Hamer (guitar), Wendy Sassafras Ramsay (flute, clarinet, and accordion), and Steve Roy (upright bass, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, and ukulele). Interspersed with the music are clips from Rodgers' interviews with Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

In Dead to the Core, musicians share their love for the Grateful Dead in original renditions of the band's music, letting the musicians grow and evolve collaboratively in the true spirit of the Dead.

The group originally connected through a series of Jerry Garcia birthday shows that Rodgers hosted at Club Passim. About 18 musicians in different configurations have performed with the collective at some point.

Dead to the Core will perform at Club Passim on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 and available online at Click Here or the Club Passim Box Office located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit Click Here.