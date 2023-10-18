New England Radio Show FOOTLIGHTS to Feature Cast Album for LOCKED AND LOADED, AN AMERICAN MUSICAL

Tune in to the Sunday, October 22 broadcast of "Footlights" at 12 noon to hear the songs from the newly released cast album for "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical."

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo 2 Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R. Photo 3 Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Vi Photo 4 CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Village

Songs of the newly released cast album for "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" will be featured on a New England radio show devoted to musical theater. The musical's songs range from an upbeat feminist anthem to a parent's sorrowful tribute to his fallen child. Elsewhere in the album are tender ballads and lively duets.

The album's 14 songs can be heard on the Sunday, October 22, broadcast of "Footlights" at 12 noon. Listeners may tune in to Provincetown, MA, station WOMR-FM, 92.1, or live stream the show via womr.org.

"Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" is the work of composer, lyricist and book writer Jim Brosseau. The cast album is available on Spotify, Apple Music and more than a dozen other platforms.

A musical-theater afficionado and historian, "Footlights" host Michael Casey divides his time between New York City and Provincetown, MA. Casey attends some 25 stage shows per season. The hour-long "Footlights" has covered the works of such giants as Stephen Sondheim and Richard Rodgers, as well as a host of lesser-known composers and theater newcomers. Casey also lectures on theater-related topics, focusing on the back stories of how big hits and major flops have found their way to Broadway.

Five actors portray seven characters in the 90-minute "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical." It features an unexpected love story colliding with America's gun obsession. Casey was introduced to Brosseau's musical in a New York City staged reading before the Covid epidemic. "I was intrigued that Jim had taken on one of the most incendiary issues of our time," said Casey. "Of course, the beauty of musical theater is its openness to all manner of topics, no matter how dark they may be. Sondheim's 'Assassins' comes to mind."



