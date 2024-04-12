New England Premiere of ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES Opens in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



VOICES Boston Children's Choir has announced its upcoming production of the New England premiere of the musical "Orphie and the Book of Heroes" by Kooman & Dimond, under director Sami Mushin, music directed by Artistic Director Dan Ryan, and choreographer by Brooke Meehan.

The production will take place at Brimmer and May on June 8th and 9th offering audiences an enchanting experience filled with music, adventure, and inspiration. Sami Mushin, known for her wide experience of storytelling in different mediums from music videos to Sesame Street, brings her expertise to this highly anticipated production.

A Kennedy Center commission that received it’s world premiering in 2004, "Orphie and the Book of Heroes," follows the journey of Orphie, a spunky and curious orphan girl in Ancient Greece, as she sets out to save storyteller Homer and his Book of Heroes. The musical explores themes of bravery, friendship, and the power of storytelling, making it a perfect fit for VOICES Boston's young performers. Artistic Director Dan Ryan expresses his excitement for the production, stating, "I am thrilled to bring 'Orphie and the Book of Heroes' to our talented performers at VOICES Boston.” Adding “They have had an incredible year full of performances, tours, and professional opportunities and I’m delighted to end the season with a show that is so smart, funny, and original”

In addition to the this production, the training ensemble of VOICES Boston will present “Welcome to the Jungle” A Mini-Musical based on Aesop's Fable "The Lion and the Mouse" as a curtain opener by Andy Beck and Brian Fisher to round out a family friendly pair of production that celebrating adventure and discovery in our youth.

Runtime: 1 hour and 20 minutes, with a 15 minute intermission between shows

Tickets for "Orphie and the Book of Heroes" will go on sale on May 1st at www.voicesboston.org.



