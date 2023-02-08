Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New England Musicians Celebrate The Music Of David Crosby At City Winery Boston This Month

The performance is on Monday February 27.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Some of New England's favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will be on stage for A Musical Celebration of David Crosby at City Winery Boston on Monday February 27. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston.

The iconoclastic Crosby, who died last month was "A core artist for City Winery, and he a frequent performer on our stages across the country," said City Winery's founder Michael Dorf. "What better way to celebrate his life than having some of the best musicians from New England perform David Crosby's songs."

The impressive line-up of artists who will perform on February 27 includes (in alphabetical order): Butcher, Baglio & Estes; Will Dailey; Dwight & Nicole; Kemp Harris, Dan Htoo-Levine; Mark Erelli; Dave Herlihy; Chuck McDermott; Pat McGee; and Hayley Reardon. Additional artists will be announced soon.

David Crosby was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice as a founding member of two seminal rock and roll bands, The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. His remarkable harmonies with both bands are among the seminal sounds of the 1970's and his songwriting credits include the classics "Déjà Vu," "Almost Cut My Hair," and "Eight Miles High."

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) at The Boch Center in Boston celebrates the lifeblood of America's musical and cultural heritage. This non-profit organization, housed in the Wang Theatre is dedicated to honoring history while also building the foundation for the next generation of folk, Americana and roots musicians.

"A Musical Celebration of David Crosby" at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27 at 7:30 PM (doors at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.




