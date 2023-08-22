New England Music Hall Of Fame 2023 Induction to Take Place in September

The New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF), founded in 2018, has made it their mission to "Preserve, Promote, Educate, Unite and Influence the music of New England and the people who represent it."

This year's induction will be themed around musical influencers of New England and Women in Music. The East Coast induction is scheduled for September 30, 2023, at the historic Regent Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts. A West Coast induction is being planned for later this year.

The East Coast Inductees span generations and genres. Among them are Emmy Award Winning composer Randy Edelman, "The Atlantic's", Cowboy Mach Bell (Joe Perry Project), "The Bentmen", Hirsh Gardner(New England), Charlie Karp of Ct, Don Randi (Wrecking Crew), Carole Sylvan, "Sister Funk" of Ct , "Lizzie Borden & The Axes", co-owner of "Red on Red Records" Justine Covault of Arlington, MA, Sound Museum, Rick Berlin, Human Sexual Response, Boston's very own "Queen of Disco" Donna Summer , Robin Lane, Ann Hackler of Goshen, MA, members of one of the first all-female bands signed with a major record label "Goldie and the Gingerbreads", and Brad Delp and Sib Hashian formerly of the legendary band "Boston".

Also being honored that evening will be NEMHOF Broadcaster of the Year Carter Alan of iheart Radio and NEMHOF Journalist of the Year Steve Morse of the Boston Globe, Radio Personality Carmelita will receive "The Denise Award",

Special guests will be in attendance, including Emmy Award Winning composer Brian Keane, Chasen Hampton of the Mickey Mouse Club, Charlie Farren, Detroit Debbie, Girl With A Hawk, Andrea Gillis, Henry Santoro, Albert O, Senator Heather Somers, Stormstress, and more to be announced.

The newly crowned "NEMHOF Melody Girls" Ms. NEMOF News Vanessa Marchewka, former Mrs. Rhode Island International, currently crowned Mrs. NEMHOF Marie Catherine Parente, and Ellen Stein Ricciardi will be assisting with presenting the awards.

The event will be hosted by international Award-Winning Filmmaker Christopher Annino, and ECW original Angel Orsini, and NWA legend Broadway Joe Malcolm.

Tickets are available here!

The event will also serve as a food drive for Arlington Eats. Started back in 1991, Arlington Eats stands on a mission to engage the community in eliminating food insecurity and hunger in Arlington. Currently, they distribute food to over 350 homes each week.

The West Coast induction will take place in California later in the year. So far, the honorees will be Rock N Roll Pioneer Suzi Quatro, Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge, Precious Metal, Carol Kaye of the legendary "Wrecking Crew", Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Little Richard, Tina Turner, and Christine McVie.

For All Press Inquiries contact the Co-Owner of NEMHOF Amanda Epstein at nemhofmedia@gmail.com