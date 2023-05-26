New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts Program Shines a Spotlight on Alumni

New England Conservatory’s Contemporary Musical Arts program showcases the musical achievements of department alumni with Coast to Coast, a month-long celebration June 1 – 30, 2023. Featured are artists in a wide array of genres including jazz, folk, klezmer, Indian classical, bluegrass, original music and more.



“We couldn’t think of a better way to cap our 50th Anniversary Celebration than shining a light on our brilliant alumni,” says department Co-Chair Eden MacAdam-Somer. “By highlighting their performances during one single month, Coast to Coast will show the remarkable diversity, versatility and vision of our graduates.”



Members of the public can follow New England Conservatory’s Instagram stories and check the NEC website to follow the month-long musical journey highlighting alumni and faculty events across the United States and around the world.

Featured events include:

∙ Thursday, June 1 in Brighton, UK, Editrix, Wendy Eisenberg



∙ Saturday, June 3 in Portland, ME, KlezMaineia!, Mattias Kaufmann



∙ Wednesday, June 7 in Cambridge, MA, Heart of Hearing, Bert Seager



∙ Friday, June 9 in New York, NY, We Refract: ChamberQueer Festival, Rajna Swaminathan

∙Saturday, June 10 in Doolin, Ireland, Doolin Folk Festival, Aoife O’Donovan



∙ Tuesday, June 13 in Brooklyn, NY, CLAK, Caroline Khun, Aaron Edgecomb



∙ Thursday, June 15 in Telluride, CO, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Sarah Jarosz



∙ Saturday, June 17 in Somerville, MA, NEC Live at the Burren, Farayi Malek, Lucy Little, Miguel Landestoy, Kelly Bray, Katie Martucci



∙ Sunday, June 18 in Houston, TX, Indian classical piano, Utsav Lal



∙ Wednesday, June 21 in Boston, MA, Ezekiel’s Wheels, Abigale Reisman



∙ Thursday, June 22 in Philadelphia, PA, Ice Box Project Space, Isabel Crespo Pardo



∙ Friday, June 23 in Montreal, QC, Suoni Per Il Popolo, Allison Burik, Matana Roberts, Wendy Eisenberg



∙ Saturday, June 24 in Boston, MA, WasFest, John Medeski



∙ Sunday, June 25 in Houston, TX, Houston Fiddle Fest, Mike Block



∙ Monday, June 26 in Denver, CO, Denver Botanic Gardens, Lily Henley



∙ Thursday, June 29 in Cambridge, MA, The Ladles, Katie Martucci, Caroline Kuhn



∙ Friday, June 30 in Providence, RI, Rong at AS220, Olivia Becker

