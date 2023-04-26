New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts Program Celebrates Spring with a Small Ensemble Fest

New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts program celebrates spring with a day-long CMA Small Ensemble Festival featuring music, food and dance on Sunday, May 7.

The marathon event takes place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. in Eben Jordan Ensemble Room, 255 Botolph St., Boston, and features the department's student ensembles in music from around the world. In addition, at 6 p.m. there will be a dance workshop in room G-01 at 241 St. Botolph St. Admission is free. Information at CMA Chamber Music Festival | New England Conservatory (necmusic.edu).



A late morning set kicks off the day with Mal Barsamian's Middle Eastern Music ensemble, followed by the Tango Ensemble at noon, led by DMA candidate Delfina Cheb-Terrab. At 1:30 p.m., Linda Chase's Interdisciplinary Ensemble starts the afternoon set with multimedia student works, followed by Mandé West African music with National Heritage Fellow Balla Kouyaté, the Joe Morris Ensemble, and Anthony Coleman's Survivors Breakfast. At 6 p.m., an Eastern European Jewish Dance workshop is followed by a concert by the Jewish Music Ensemble led by Hankus Netsky, R&B Ensemble directed by Farayi Malek, and Lautaro Mantilla's Contemporary Rock Ensemble. There will be complimentary snacks and room for dancing.