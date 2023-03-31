New England Conservatory Welcomes Acclaimed Vocalist, Composer, Lyricist, Improviser And Educator Fay Victor For An April Residency

New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts program welcomes acclaimed composer Fay Victor for a residency capped by a concert. The Music of Fay Victor on Tuesday, April 11 features CMA students and faculty in collaboration with Victor, performing her works as well as original student compositions.

The 7:30 p.m. concert takes place at NEC's Jordan Hall, 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston. Admission is free but tickets are required. For information visit Fay Victor Residency Concert | New England Conservatory (necmusic.edu)



Victor will also be featured in an Artist Talk on Monday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. in Eben Jordan Ensemble Room, as well as a workshop on Tuesday, April 11 from 1-3 p.m. in Eden Jordan Ensemble Room. Admission to both events is free.



Fay Victor is an improvising vocalist, composer, lyricist and educator riding all the chasms and seams of musics that are improvisational and conversational in nature. A Brooklyn-based sound artist/composer, she hones a unique vision for the vocalist's role in jazz and improvised music. Victor utilizes a distinctive vocalizing, language and performing approach with the foundation of the jazz vocal idiom, now encompassing an "everything is everything" aesthetic, bringing in references that span the globe. Victor sees the vocal instrument in itself as full of possibilities for sound exploration, the voice a direct and powerful conduit for language and messages in an improvising context. All of these ideas aim to push the vocal envelope to forge greater expressive possibilities. In Victor's 10 critically acclaimed albums as a leader one can hear the through line of expansive expression leading up to her most recent release, BARN SONGS (Northern Spy Records) with her Chamber Trio featuring Darius Jones (alto saxophone) and Marika Hughes (cello).



