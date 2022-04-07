New England Conservatory Celebrates Centennial of Seminal American Composer, Bassist and Bandleader Charles Mingus

New England Conservatory celebrates the centennial of seminal American composer/bassist/ bandleader/record label founder/activist/poet Charles Mingus with two concerts featuring NEC's renowned faculty members and jazz students and a panel discussion. The events are free and open to the public. They take place:



Tuesday, April 19 | Charles Mingus Centennial Panel

1:00 p.m., Pierce Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/charles-mingus-panel



NEC faculty member Jason Moran, bass trombonist and Mingus alumnus Earl McIntyre and others discuss Charles Mingus's life and legacy.



Tuesday, April 19 | Meditations on Mingus - A Centennial Celebration

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall (Broadcast date May 17)

Free admission, requires ticket

https://necmusic.edu/events/meditations-mingus-centennial-celebration



This concert marks 100 years since Mingus's birth. Performers include Ran Blake, Jason Moran, Jason Palmer, Earl McIntyre, Ted Reichman, NEC Black Student Union Ensemble, The NEC Wind Ensemble, NEC Jazz Orchestra and students from the Jazz Department.



Compositions from all periods of Mingus' career are presented in a wide range of approaches ranging from faithful versions to radical re-compositions of the originals. Pieces to be performed include "Meditations on Integration," "Fables of Faubus," "Weird Nightmare," "Reincarnation of a Lovebird," and "Halfmast Inhibition."



Thursday, April 21 | The NEC Jazz Orchestra Celebrates the 100th Birthday of Charles Mingus

7:30 p.m., Jordan Hall (Broadcast date May 19)

Free admission, requires ticket

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-jazz-orchestra-celebrates-100th-birthday-charles-mingus



In honor of Charles Mingus's centenary, the NEC Jazz Orchestra, conducted by Ken Schaphorst, will perform "Mingus Fingers," "The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife" and "Meditations on Integration."



