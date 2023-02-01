New England Conservatory Announces Winter-Spring 2023 Concerts Featuring Expansive Programming Across Genres

New England Conservatory (NEC) announces an expansive winter-spring season of performances, featuring a diverse roster of ensembles and programming. Ensembles large and small perform in NEC's world-class venues, including Jordan Hall and the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre.

Highlights in the classical music departments include piano and First Monday concerts celebrating the 100th birthday of composer György Ligeti; the 75th Anniversary season of the NEC Choral Department; performances by NEC's world class faculty; a semi-staged production of Mozart's beloved opera "The Magic Flute"; the Black Student Union's annual celebration concert of alumna Coretta Scott King '54, '71 Hon. DM; stirring orchestral and chamber works; and much more.

Jazz Studies welcomes Jason Moran, Dave Holland and Michael Formanek for residencies. NEC alum Omar Thomas joins the NEC Jazz Orchestra for Jazz and the Struggle for Freedom and Equality. The orchestra also features special guest Jim McNeely in Groove Merchant: The Music of Thad Jones.

This year marks the 50th anniversary season for the Contemporary Musical Arts program, which celebrates alumni with Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Aoife O'Donovan, featured in a residency and concert titled Prodigal Daughter: Americana. CMA also welcomes Fay Victor for a residence and concert, and ends the anniversary in June with Contemporary Musical Arts Coast to Coast and Around the World.

NEC Philharmonia + Hugh Wolff: Walker, Shostakovich, Holst

Wed, February 1, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-philharmonia-hugh-wolff-walker-shostakovich-holst

NEC Philharmonia performs George Walker's Icarus in Orbit, the Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 2 with Jonathan Swensen '23 AD as cello soloist, and Gustav Holst's orchestral suite, The Planets. Sopranos and altos of the NEC Symphonic Choir join the orchestra in the last movement. Hugh Wolff conducts.

This is an in-person event with a public live stream.

George Walker | Icarus in Orbit (2003)

Dmitri Shostakovich | Cello Concerto No. 2, op. 126 | Jonathan Swensen, cello

Gustav Holst | The Planets, op. 32

NEC Symphony + David Loebel: Mozart, Stravinsky, Price

Thu, February 2, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-symphony-david-loebel-mozart-stravinsky-price

NEC Symphony, directed by David Loebel, performs Mozart's Symphony No. 32 in G Major, K. 318, the Stravinsky Concerto for Violin in D Major with Julian Rhee '24 MM, winner of the violin concerto competition, and Symphony No. 3 in D Minor by NEC alumna Florence Price.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Symphony No. 32 in G Major, K. 318

Igor Stravinsky | Concerto for Violin in D Major | Julian Rhee, violin

Florence B. Price | Symphony No. 3 in C Minor

NEC Composers' Series Concert Program



Monday, February 6, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave. Boston, MA)

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-composers-series-concert-feb

New England Conservatory presents the world premiere performance of Mark-Anthony Turnage's "New England Etudes" for percussion sextet as part of the Composers' Series with the NEC Percussion Ensemble. As the Malcolm Peyton Composer Artist-in-Residence, Turnage dedicates "New England Etudes" to Will Hudgins, his longtime friend and colleague who is also the recently appointed head of the percussion department at NEC and member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

With the entire program curated by Stratis Minakakis, the evening also includes contemporary works by current NEC faculty members Kati Agócs and Sid Richardson, and former faculty member Malcolm Peyton.

Sid Richardson | Tide Tiding Time ,1: "Shells and Stones"

Kati Agócs | "Division of Heaven and Earth"

Malcolm Peyton | "Four Songs from Shakespeare"

Mark-Anthony Turnage, Malcolm Peyton Composer Artist-in-Residence | "New England Etudes" (World Premiere, Co commissioned by the NEC Percussion Group, Will Hudgins, director)

Jazz and Contemporary Musical Arts Faculty Spotlight

Tuesday, February 7 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

CMA/Jazz Faculty Spotlight Concert | New England Conservatory (necmusic.edu)

Faculty members from Jazz Studies and Contemporary Musical Arts present a wide-ranging program that highlights the breadth and depth of the departments with a diverse range of music including West African percussion, traditional folk song, standards by Strayhorn, Ellington, Monk and Kern, and an excerpt from Bach's "Well-Tempered Clavier" featuring a piano, guitar and drum trio. Original compositions and arrangements by NEC faculty include pieces by Jorrit Dijkstra and Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, Lautaro Mantilla's arrangement of Tom Waits' "Green Grass," a medley honoring Ottoman-Armenian composer Tatyos Efendi and Jerry Leake's arrangement of traditional Ewe music. Performers include CMA co-chair Hankus Netsky, pianists Lewis Porter and Anthony Coleman, clarinetist Mal Barsamian, vocalist Cristi Catt, pianist Ben Schwendener and bassists Bob Nieske and Cecil McBee.

Mozart: The Magic Flute

Wed, February 8, 2023 | 7:30pm

Thu, February 9, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/mozart-magic-flute

Robert Tweten conducts NEC Opera students and members of NEC Philharmonia in two concert performances of Mozart's iconic opera, The Magic Flute.

This is an in-person event with a public live stream.

NEC Chamber Orchestra: Joseph Bologne, Mozart, Haydn

Mon, February 13, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-chamber-orchestra-joseph-bologne-mozart-haydn

The NEC Chamber Orchestra was created to provide the students with an opportunity to apply the principals of chamber music in a small orchestral setting. The participants are chosen by audition at the beginning of the academic year and remain together throughout. As the ensemble rehearses and performs without a conductor, leadership responsibilities are rotated for every work performed. This affords the students an opportunity to develop communication skills, take responsibility for musical decisions and broaden their aural and score reading capabilities. Participation in the program also allows them to explore a wide range of the incredibly rich chamber orchestra literature.

This is an in-person event with a public live stream.

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges | Overture to "L'Amant anonyme"

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Piano Concerto (to be selected)

Franz Josef Haydn | Symphony No. 80 in D Minor, Hob. I:80

NEC Wind Ensemble: A Valentine to Contemporary Musical Arts

Tuesday, February 14 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

NEC Wind Ensemble: A Valentine to Contemporary Musical Arts | New England Conservatory (necmusic.edu)

This collaborative concert celebrates 50th anniversary of CMA. CMA instrumentalists join the Wind Ensemble to perform CMA co-chair Hankus Netsky's klezmer "Nonantum Bulgar" and Michael Gandolfi's landmark "Vientos y Tangos" variations. The program also features singer/songwriter Delfina Cheb-Terrab, a CMA alum, and CMA vocalists in New England shape note singing as a prelude to William Schuman's arrangements of "Chester" and "When Jesus Wept;' and Thomas Duffy's genre-crossing "Three Places in New Haven."

Aoife O'Donovan Residency

Singer/songwriter and CMA alum O'Donovan returns to NEC for a residency during which she'll work and perform with students.

Masterclass with Aoife O'Donovan

Monday, Feb 13 | 1 p.m.

Williams Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

O'Donovan offers feedback to CMA students presenting their original songs.

Artist Talk with Aoife O'Donovan

Tuesday, Feb 14 | 12:30 p.m.

Eben Jordan Ensemble Room | 255 St. Botolph St.

A conversation with O'Donovan about her work, approach to writing and career.

Aoife O'Donovan: Prodigal Daughter - Americana Revisited

Wednesday, February 15 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/contemporary-musical-arts-aoife-odonovan-prodigal-daughter-americana-revisited

This concert features O'Donovan with CMA students, presenting a program of contemporary

American folk songs, including original songs by CMA students, new takes on traditional music, and performances with O'Donovan of Bullfrogs Croon Suite and King of All Birds. NEC CMA alum Aoife O'Donovan is an American singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn. While she is best known as the founder and frontwoman of the string band Crooked Still, she is also one-third of the female trios Sometymes Why and I'm with Her, and has appeared on the Prairie Home Companion radio program. Her collaborators have been numerous and stylistically wide-ranging, including such varied artists as jazz trumpeter Dave Douglas, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile's Goat Rodeo Sessions band, the Boston Pops, and Kronos Quartet. She has become a go-to vocalist in the American contemporary folk, bluegrass, and progressive Americana scenes, working with Jerry Douglas, Sarah Jarosz, Darol Anger, and the Infamous Stringdusters. After a pair of EPs, O'Donovan issued her acclaimed solo long-player, Fossils, for Yep Roc in 2013. The following year at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival with Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz led to the formation of the touring outfit I'm with Her. They released their debut, See You Around, for Rounder in 2018 and won a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance at the ceremony in 2019. O'Donovan delivered her third solo album, the Joe Henry-produced Age of Apathy, in 2022.

Piano Seminar: Tania León

Fri, February 17, 2023 | 10:00am

NEC: Keller Room | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/piano-seminar-tania-leon

New England Conservatory's Piano Department invites the public to join NEC students in exploring the challenges and complexities that pianists face in the world today, through presentations and master classes by guest artists and NEC faculty. In today's class, in anticipation of the NEC Piano Department concerts 'A Fine Balance: Piano Music by Women and Men,' a conversation with composer and pianist, Tania León.

NEC Piano Department: A Fine Balance - Piano Music by Women and Men (Part One)

Thu, February 23, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-piano-department-fine-balance-piano-music-women-and-men-part-one

Fanny Mendelssohn | Das Jahr, H. 385

Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky | The Seasons, op. 37a

NEC Piano Department: A Fine Balance - Piano Music by Women and Men (Part Two)

Mon, February 27, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-piano-department-fine-balance-piano-music-women-and-men-part-two

Clara Schumann | Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, op. 20

Johannes Brahms | Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, op. 9

Erik Satie | Three Pieces in the Form of a Pear

Meredith Monk

Ellis Island (1986)

Totentanz

Phantom Waltz (1990)

Florence Price | Sonata in E Minor

Charles Griffes | Piano Sonata (1917)

Tania León | Ritual

Olivier Messiaen | Neumes rythmiques from Quatre Etudes de rythme

Joan Tower | Or like a...an Engine (1994)

Charles Alkan | Le chemin de fer, op. 27

Jazz Composers' Workshop Orchestra with Michael Formanek

Tuesday, February 28 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-jazz-composers-workshop-orchestra-michael-formanek

Renowned bassist Michael Formanek's residency at NEC, February 26-28, culminates in this concert with the Jazz Composers Workshop Orchestra.

NEC Symphony + Hugh Wolff: Chin, Pasculli, Brahms

Wed, March 1, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-symphony-hugh-wolff-chin-pasculli-brahms

NEC Symphony, directed by Hugh Wolff, performs Unsuk Chin's subito con forza (2020) and Brahms' Symphony No 1 in C Minor. The concert will also include Pasculli's Concerto on themes from "La Favorita" by Donizetti with Sojeong Kim '23 MM, oboe.

Unsuk Chin | subito con forza (2020)

Antonino Pasculli | Concerto on Themes from 'La Favorita' by Donizetti | Sojeong Kim '23 MM, oboe

Johannes Brahms | Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, op. 68

Artist Talk with Omar Thomas

Wednesday, March 1 | 1:30 p.m.

Burnes Hall

NEC Jazz Orchestra presents Jazz and the Struggle for Freedom and Equality with special guest Omar Thomas

Thursday, March 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-jazz-orchestra-jazz-and-struggle-freedom-and-equality

The NEC Jazz Orchestra, conducted by Ken Schaphorst, will perform landmark compositions and arrangements created to combat racism and bigotry. Selections will include Charles Mingus's "Haitian Fight Song" and selections from Duke Ellington's "Black, Brown and Beige." NEC alum Omar Thomas will conduct his own composition, "We Will Know: an LGBT Civil Rights Piece in Four Movements."

Recital: Leland Ko '24 Artist Diploma, Cello

Fri, March 3, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/recital-leland-ko-24-ad-cello

The Artist Diploma (AD) program is NEC's highest performance program, offering a handful of especially gifted performers the opportunity to deepen and challenge their artistry, broaden their musical perspective, and explore areas of personal and professional growth. AD recitals allow audiences to observe multiple facets of emerging artists. Leland Ko '24 AD studies Cello with Laurence Lesser. This is an in-person event with a public live stream.

First Monday at Jordan Hall: Ockeghem, Ligeti

Mon, March 6, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/first-monday-jordan-hall-ockeghem-ligeti

Join us as we celebrate First Mondays, curated by Artistic Director Laurence Lesser. Programs feature well-loved classics and new compositions, performed by some of the finest chamber musicians in the world, free and open to all. First Mondays are fresh and full of imaginative pairings of well-loved classics and new works, performed in one of the finest places on the planet to hear music of this caliber: NEC's own Jordan Hall.

The Spring 2023 season of First Monday in Jordan Hall marks the 100th birth year of György Ligeti.

Johannes Ockeghem | Excerpts from Missa Prolationem

NEC Chamber Singers, Erica J. Washburn, conductor



György Ligeti | Ramifications for 12 Solo String Players (1968)

Donald Palma, conductor



György Ligeti | Aventures (1962) and Nouvelles Aventures (1966)

Anne Chao, flute

Christina Wright-Ivanova, harpsichord

Mike Williams, percussion

Edward Kass, percussion

Nina Guo, soprano

Thea Lobo, mezzo-soprano

Corey Gaudreau, baritone

Sarah Sutherland, French horn

Jing Li, cello

Yukiko Takagi, piano

Stephen Drury, conductor

Panel Discussion

with Rez Abbasi, Josh Feinberg, Nima Janmohammadi and Robert Larabee as part of the Bimusicality Symposium

Tuesday, March 7 | 2:30 p.m.

Williams Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

Concert Performance by Naya Baaz as part of the Bimusicality Symposium

Tuesday, March 7 | 8 p.m.

Williams Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

Ambrose Akinmusire Masterclass

Wednesday, March 8 | 2:30 p.m.

Pierce Hall | 241 St. Botolph St.

NEC Philharmonia + David Loebel: Coleman, Dvořák

Wed, March 8, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-philharmonia-david-loebel-coleman-dvorak

NEC Philharmonia, conducted by David Loebel, performs Valerie Coleman's Seven O'Clock Shout and Dvořák's Symphony No. 7 in D Minor. Completing the program will be the winner of the string concerto competition.

Valerie Coleman | Seven O'Clock Shout

Antonín Dvořák | Symphony No. 7 in D Minor, op. 70

Black Student Union: Coretta Scott King Concert

Tue, March 14, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/bsu-coretta-scott-king-concert

This annual concert presented by NEC's Black Student Union celebrates the legacy of alumna Coretta Scott King '54, '71 Hon. DM.

Dawn Upshaw Master Class



Wed, March 15, 2023 | 2-4pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

Philharmonia + Carlos Miguel Prieto: Debussy, Ortiz, Copland

Wed, March 15, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/philharmonia-carlos-miguel-prieto-debussy-ortiz-copland

NEC Philharmonia, led by guest conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto, performs two movements of Debussy's Nocturnes, Gabriela Ortiz' Téenek - Invenciones de Territorio (2017), and Aaron Copland's Third Symphony.

Claude Debussy | Nuages and Fêtes from Nocturnes, L. 98

Gabriela Ortiz | Téenek - Invenciones de Territorio (2017)

Aaron Copland | Third Symphony

Jason Moran Residency Concert

Thursday, March 16 | 8 p.m.

Brown Hall

https://necmusic.edu/events/jason-moran-residency-concert-1

Performance by student ensembles coached by Jason Moran as part of his residency at the school from March 13-16.

Borromeo String Quartet: Haydn and Bartók

Sun, March 26, 2023 | 8:00pm

NEC: Burnes Hall |255 St. Botolph St.

https://necmusic.edu/events/borromeo-string-quartet-haydn-and-bartok

Considered "simply the best there is" by The Boston Globe, the Borromeo String Quartet is one of the most sought-after string quartets in the world, each season performing more than one hundred concerts of classical and contemporary literature across three continents. Audiences and critics alike have championed the Borromeo Quartet's revealing explorations of the complete quartet cycles of Beethoven, Brahms, and Bartók, and its affinity for making challenging repertoire approachable.

This is the second concert of their Haydn and Bartók quartet series.

Franz Joseph Haydn | String Quartet in F Major, op. 74 no. 1 (1793)

Béla Bartók | String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor (1915-1917)

NEC Jazz Honors Ensemble

Monday, March 27 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-jazz-honors-ensemble

Each year, an audition committee of professional musicians and faculty selects a few exceptional student ensembles to represent the NEC Honors Ensemble Program. The ensembles work with a faculty coach and are given an opportunity to perform a spring recital in NEC's Jordan Hall. The members of this year's Jazz Honors Ensemble are Will Fredendall, flute; Garrett Frees, saxophone; Jonathan Paik, piano; Will Mabuza, bass; and Caleb Montague, drums. Their coach is Frank Carlberg.

CMA Honors Ensemble

Tuesday, March 28 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-contemporary-musical-arts-honors-ensemble

Each year, an audition committee of professional musicians and faculty selects a few exceptional student ensembles to represent the NEC Honors Ensemble Program. The ensembles work with a faculty coach and are given an opportunity to perform a spring recital in Jordan Hall. This year's CMA Honors Ensemble was coached by Hankus Netsky.

NEC Composers' Series Concert

Wed, March 29, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

Please join us for an evening of music that features composers who have been connected with NEC in a variety of ways. John Mallia has curated this program.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-composers-series-concert-mar

NEC New Music Ensemble

Thu, March 30, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-new-music-ensemble

Residency Concert: The Music of Dave Holland

Thursday, March 30 | 8 p.m.

Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

https://necmusic.edu/events/residency-concert-music-dave-holland-0

Legendary bassist Dave Holland, an NEC Visiting Artist-in-Residence, performs with two NEC ensembles as part of his residency at the school from March 26-30

NEC Brass Bash 2023

Sun, April 2, 2023 | 8:00pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-brass-bash-2023

The Brass Bash celebrates the students in NEC's brass department, and features performances for mixed brass ensemble as well as from our horn, trumpet, trombone and tuba classes. In addition, the event concludes with a mass brass choir, featuring all of our students in the performance of Strauss's Feierlicher Aufzug.

First Monday at Jordan Hall: Ligeti, Schubert

Mon, April 3, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/first-monday-jordan-hall-ligeti-schubert

Join us as we celebrate First Mondays, curated by Artistic Director Laurence Lesser. Programs feature well-loved classics and new compositions, performed by some of the finest chamber musicians in the world, free and open to all. First Mondays are fresh and full of imaginative pairings of well-loved classics and new works, performed in one of the finest places on the planet to hear music of this caliber: NEC's own Jordan Hall.

The Spring 2023 season of First Monday in Jordan Hall marks the 100th birth year of György Ligeti.



György Ligeti, Trio for French horn

William Purvis, french horn

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Mihae Lee, piano

Franz Schubert, String Quartet in G Major, D. 887

Borromeo String Quartet

NEC Percussion Group

Tue, April 4, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-percussion-group-0

Will Hudgins, director

Recital: Jonathan Swensen '23 Artist Diploma, Cello

Wed, April 5, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/recital-jonathan-swensen-23-ad-cello-0

The Artist Diploma (AD) program is NEC's highest performance program, offering a handful of especially gifted performers the opportunity to deepen and challenge their artistry, broaden their musical perspective, and explore areas of personal and professional growth. AD recitals allow audiences to observe multiple facets of emerging artists.

Jonathan Swensen '23 AD studies Cello with Laurence Lesser and is the recipient of a scholarship made possible by the Laurence Lesser Presidential Scholarship Fund.

This is an in-person event with a public live stream.

NEC Wildcard Honors Ensemble

Thursday, April 6 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-wildcard-honors-ensemble

Each year, an audition committee of professional musicians and faculty selects a few exceptional student ensembles to represent the NEC Honors Ensemble Program. The ensembles work with a faculty coach and are given an opportunity to perform a spring recital in NEC's Jordan Hall.

This year's Wildcard Honors ensemble is coached by Frank Carlberg and Dominique Eade.

Recital: Trio Gaia

Mon, April 10, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/recital-trio-gaia-0

Trio Gaia, NEC's Professional Trio-in-Residence, gives a recital in Jordan Hall this evening. This is an in-person event with a public live stream.

Grant Houston, violin

Yi-Mei Templeman, cello

Andrew Barnwell, piano

The Music of Fay Victor

Tuesday, April 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

The culmination of Fay Victor's residency which includes an artist talk and workshop with students, this concert features CMA students and faculty in collaboration with Fay Victor, performing her works as well as original student compositions.

Fay Victor is an improvising vocalist, composer, lyricist and educator riding all the chasms and

seams of musics that are improvisational and conversational in nature. A Brooklyn-based sound artist/composer, she hones a unique vision for the vocalist's role in jazz and improvised music. Victor utilizes a distinctive vocalizing, language and performing approach with the foundation of the jazz vocal idiom, now encompassing an "everything is everything" aesthetic, bringing in references that span the globe. Victor sees the vocal instrument in itself as full of possibilities for sound exploration, the voice a direct and powerful conduit for language and messages in an improvising context. All of these ideas aim to push the vocal envelope to forge greater expressive possibilities. In Victor's 10 critically acclaimed albums as a leader one can hear the through-line of expansive expression leading up to her most recent release, BARN SONGS (Northern Spy Records) with her Chamber Trio featuring Darius Jones (alto

saxophone) & Marika Hughes (cello).

NEC Symphony + David Loebel: Berlioz

Wed, April 12, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-symphony-david-loebel-berlioz

NEC Symphony, directed by David Loebel, performs Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, op. 14 as well as the competition-winning student composition.

This is an in-person event with a public live stream.

Faculty Recital: Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, Cameron Stowe, Randall Scarlata, Donald Weilerstein

Sun, April 16, 2023 | 8:00pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

https://necmusic.edu/events/faculty-recital-vivian-hornik-weilerstein-cameron-stowe-randall-scarlata-donald-weilerstein

Great artists give free concerts at New England Conservatory-simply because they teach here. Faculty members Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano, Donald Weilerstein, violin, Cameron Stowe, piano, and guest artist Randall Scarlata, baritone, join forces in a chamber music recital.

NEC Jazz Orchestra presents Groove Merchant: The Music of Thad Jones, special guest Jim McNeeley

Thursday, April 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

Pianist and composer Jim McNeely joins the NEC Jazz Orchestra in a celebration of the music of the legendary composer and arranger Thad Jones, born 100 years ago on March 28, 1923.

Jazz Composers' Workshop Orchestra Concert

Tuesday, April 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

First Monday at Jordan Hall: Kurtag, Ligeti, Schumann

Mon, May 1, 2023 | 7:30pm

NEC: Jordan Hall | 290 Huntington Ave.

Join us as we celebrate First Mondays, curated by Artistic Director Laurence Lesser. Programs feature well-loved classics and new compositions, performed by some of the finest chamber musicians in the world, free and open to all. First Mondays are fresh and full of imaginative pairings of well-loved classics and new works, performed in one of the finest places on the planet to hear music of this caliber: NEC's own Jordan Hall. The Spring 2023 season of First Monday in Jordan Hall marks the 100th birth year of György Ligeti.

György Kurtag, "Homage à Schumann" Opus 15d

Rane Moore, clarinet

Kim Kashkashian, viola

Robert Levin, piano

Ligeti String Quartet No. 2

Parker String Quartet

Schumann Quintet in Eb Major, Opus 44

Miriam Fried and Ayano Ninomiya, violins

Paul Biss, viola

Leland Ko, cello, '24 AD

Randall Hodgkinson, piano

NEC Contemporary Musical Arts Ensemble Festival

Sunday, May 7 | 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Eben Jordan Ensemble Room | 255 St. Botolph St.

Day-long event showcasing CMA ensembles.

Contemporary Musical Arts Coast to Coast and Around the World

June, exact dates TBA.

A week of performances all over the globe, produced NEC CMA alumna and guest faculty

Magdalena Abrego, featuring faculty, students, and alumni. Broadcast internationally online.