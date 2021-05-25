New Bedford Festival Theatre Celebrates Pride 2021 With John Michael Dias As Miss Evita Loca 'Professional Broadway Lady'

New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride 2021 and the return of Festival Theatre in-person performances with Broadway performer and Festival Theatre alumni John Michael Dias as Miss Evita Loca "Professional Broadway Lady".

Miss Evita Loca is "a sassy, brassy matchy matchy, fun-loving Professional Broadway Lady."

In "Professional Broadway Lady", Miss Evita Loca takes you on an all-live singing musical journey where you get an inside peek at Evita's HERstory, hopes, and dreams. It's a celebration of loving who you are now and striving for who you want to become. So... park it, while she barks it!

"Professional Broadway Lady" will be performed live on the stage of the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center and patrons can choose to purchase tickets to be a part of the live audience at the Zeiterion or to view the show via live-stream from the comfort of their homes.

"Professional Broadway Lady" is produced in partnership with the South Coast LGBTQ+ Network.

John Michael Dias Originally from Tiverton RI, John Michael Dias recently appeared on Broadway as Neil Sedaka in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit Beautiful: The Carol King Musical. He originated the same role for the Beautiful First National Tour. Dias gained a nationwide following starring as Frankie Valli of the Four Seasons in the smash hit Jersey Boys, playing the role on Broadway, as well as in the First National Tour, Vegas, and Chicago companies. Concerts: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do: Neil Sedaka's Greatest Hits!. He can also be seen singing special appearances with the vocal group The Doo-Wop Project. Dias' solo album, Write This Way, which features intimate takes on Broadway and pop favorites like "Can't Take My Eyes off of You" and "New York State of Mind" is available on iTunes. Dias also performs weekly in a digital show on Facebook Live as Evita Loca titled "Hump Day." Dias earned a BFA in musical theatre from Boston Conservatory.

Tickets:$20 and are available at zeiterion.org/nbft-professional-broadway-lady/

Please Note: All in person events at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center have a maximum capacity of 100 patrons. All patrons who choose to attend a performance in person at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center are required to wear masks at all times and to follow the Zeiterion Code of Conduct which can be found at zeiterion.org