Nantucket's White Heron Theatre Presents Ari Axelrod In A PLACE FOR US: A Celebration Of Jewish Broadway

White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket will welcome back award winning cabaret artist, Ari Axelrod, for a 2 night only event. Ari's internationally acclaimed, award-winning show 'A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway' honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim and Carole King will transport you to the streets of the theatre district, your Bubbie's Shabbos table, or your corner of the sky.

"We are thrilled to have Ari back at White Heron. After a stunning performance at our 2022 Gala, we are excited to support this beautiful piece he has created" says Interim Managing Director, McCaela Donovan. "Ari is not only a talented artist, but also an activist and advocate through his work. We hope the Nantucket community will come together for a wonderful night of Broadway favorites as we begin to wrap up our summer 2023 season."

For press tickets, please contact Caroline Curnow at caroline@whiteherontheatre.org