NEC Jazz Orchestra and Billy Hart to Celebrate Miles Davis' Centennial

The NEC Jazz Orchestra celebrates one of the great jazz trumpeters and bandleaders of all time with Miles Ahead: Miles Davis at 100 on Thursday, April 16 at NEC's Jordan Hall. The concert, conducted by Ken Schaphorst and featuring guest drummer Billy Hart, highlights music from across Davis' career including Blues for Pablo, Boplicity, Miles Ahead, Moon Dreams, My ship, Petit Machins, ‘Round Midnight, Summertime, and The Duke.

Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free but tickets are required. For information visit necmusic.edu.



Miles Davis (1926-1991) was an American trumpeter, bandleader, and composer whose restless innovation shaped the course of modern jazz. Over a five-decade career, he pioneered multiple styles — from bebop and cool to modal and fusion jazz and beyond — through landmark albums like Kind of Blue, Sketches of Spain, and Bitches Brew. Known for his understated, lyrical trumpet tone and visionary approach to ensemble sound, Davis collaborated with many of jazz's greatest musicians, including NEC Jazz faculty members Billy Hart and Cecil McBee. His influence extends far beyond jazz, making him one of the most important figures in 20th-century music.



