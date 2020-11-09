NEC Jazz Orchestra Celebrates Charlie Parker's Centennial with Livestream Performance

Anthropology: Music of Charlie Parker will be presented on Thursday, November 19 with sets at 7:30 and 9 p.m.

In a concert streamed live from New England Conservatory's iconic Jordan Hall, the NEC Jazz Orchestra will celebrate the centennial of jazz great Charlie Parker with Anthropology: Music of Charlie Parker on Thursday, November 19. Sets at 7:30 and 9 p.m. For information and to stream the concert go to https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-jazz-orchestra-anthropology-music-charlie-parker.

The second set opens with Med Flory arrangements of the Parker tunes "Scrapple from the Apple" and "Ah-Leu-Cha" followed by Jaki Byard's "Mrs. Parker of K.C." and Parker's tune "Parker's Mood." Closing out the second set are Gil Evans arrangements of Parker's "Yardbird Suite," "Anthropology," and "Blues in C."

NEC Jazz Orchestra Personnel:

Aaron Kaufman-Levine and Ben Mizrach on alto saxophones and clarinet; Ian Buss and Chris Ferrari on alto and tenor saxophones and clarinet; Joey Rosin on alto and baritone saxophones, clarinet; Miles Keingstein, Michael Brehm, Zoe Murphy and Simone Trovato on trumpet; Joseph Dies, Dylan Rogan, Luke Sieve on trombones; George Behrakis on piano; Pritesh Walia on guitar; Chris Worden on bass; and James Nadien on drums. Guests include Kip Zimmerman on oboe; Helen Wargelin on horn; Leonard Fu, Caroline Jesalva, Lucy Little, and Hannah Price on violin; Julian Seney on violaGuilia Haible on cello; and Hannah Cope Johnson on harp.

