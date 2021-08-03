NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM Announced At Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater presents the timely "Nat Turner in Jerusalem," by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Rodney Witherspoon II. Performances are outdoors on the Garden Stage Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m., August 11 to September 5, 2021. Due to limited seating and safety measures, advance online ticket sales are strongly encouraged.

In August 1831, Nat Turner led a slave uprising that shook the conscience of the nation. Turner's startling account of his prophecy and the insurrection was recorded and published by attorney Thomas R. Gray. This timely play imagines Turner's final night in a jail cell in Jerusalem, Virginia, as he is revisited by Gray and they reckon with what has passed, and what the dawn will bring. Woven with vivid imagery and indelible lyricism, Nat Turner in Jerusalem examines the power of an individual's resolute convictions and their seismic reverberations through time.

Nathan Alan Davis' plays include: The High Ground (upcoming at Arena Stage), Nat Turner in Jerusalem (New York Theatre Workshop; Stavis Playwright Award), Dontrell Who Kissed the Sea (NNPN Rolling World Premiere; Steinberg/ATCA New Play Citation), and The Wind and the Breeze (Cygnet Theatre; Blue Ink Award, Lorraine Hansberry Award). He received a Windham-Campbell Prize in 2021. Other recent honors include: The Lark Venturous Fellow (2021-22), Steinberg Playwright Award (2020), Sundance at Ucross Fellow (2019), and Whiting Award (2018). Nathan is a Lecturer in Theater and Berlind Play.wright-in-Residence at Princeton University. He is an alumnus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Indiana University Bloomington, and The Juilliard School.

Previously seen in Shipwrecked! At WHAT, director Rodney Witherspoon II is an actor, writer, director, and teaching artist. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and is currently attending the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Acting program. His play, Tidwell, or the Plantation Play, is published by Samuel French, Inc. He has worked with companies across the country, including Berkeley Repertory Company, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Mixed Magic Theatre, Wilbury Theatre Group, ART Station, and Marietta's New Theatre in the Square.

Seating is reserved and adheres to current guidance from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to protect the health of our staff, artists, patrons, and community. Please book your entire party in the same purchase as seats will be grouped according to party size. To learn more about our current policies and what to expect when attending a performance this summer please visit http://www.what.org/public-health-and-covid-19/

Nat Turner in Jerusalem, by Nathan Alan Davis

August 11 - September 5, Wed.-Sun at 7 p.m.

Admission: Preview performances (8/11 & 8/12): $20. Reg. Admission: $35 in advance; $40 day of; $15 students.

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Outermost Performing Arts Center

2357 State Highway Route 6

Wellfleet MA 02667

(508) 349-9428

what.org