Mwalim Daphunkee Professor To Perform At Stephen's Lounge

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Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and storyteller whose music draws from the traditions of blues, soul, jazz, funk and Afro-diasporic music. His performances combine original songs, familiar favorites and storytelling. This performance offers an opportunity to catch the newly crowned Y.O.U.R. Music Awards Best Blues Artist in an intimate Onset setting while the village celebrates its annual Harvest Moon Festival weekend.

Mwalim's album THUNDERCHILD will be featured in the performance. The album showcases his distinctive approach to contemporary blues and soul, and is available on CD as well as through Bandcamp.

A longtime presence on the New England arts and music scene, Mwalim has built a career that crosses musical genres and artistic disciplines. His work encompasses music, theater, creative writing and digital media, with storytelling serving as a common thread throughout his creative work.

His performances features solo guitar and vocal sets to duo performances with percussion and full trio arrangements. At Stephen's Lounge, audiences can expect an intimate set centered on Mwalim's guitar, voice, original music and broad repertoire of Blues, Soul & Grooves.

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at Stephen's Lounge located at 201 Onset Ave., Onset, MA. An affiliated event during Onset Village's Harvest Moon Festival weekend

For more information about Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, his music and upcoming performances, visit linktr.ee/daphunkeeprofessor. THUNDERCHILD is available on CD and through Bandcamp http://polygrooverecords.bandcamp.com

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