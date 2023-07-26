Music And Art Weekend Announced At Old Sturbridge Village

During Music and Art Weekend at the Village, learn about a variety of artistic pursuits, including song, portraiture, and other crafts.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Music And Art Weekend Announced At Old Sturbridge Village

Throughout history, art and music have both served as a platform for expression, connection, documentation, and change. Old Sturbridge Village will host its annual Music and Art Weekend event from 9:30 a.m.– 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

During Music and Art Weekend at the Village, learn about a variety of artistic pursuits, including song, portraiture, and other crafts. Listen to 19th-century music and learn about the history of violins, guitars, and woodwinds. See talented artists hard at work and watch demonstrations of watercolor painting all included with standard daytime admission.

 

Performances, displays, and demonstrations will include:

 

  • See demonstrations of pastel portraits in the style of Ruth Hanshaw Bascom
  • Learn about unusual New England instruments and decorative band boxes
  • Catch a demonstration of botanical watercolors being painted
  • Take a walking tour of Village art
  • Hear a musical performance of the bagpipes (Sunday only)
  • View a display of music and art “Harmony and Aesthetics of Sound” in the Visitor Center
  • A collection of OSV Member's visual artwork will be on display in the Bullard Tavern. Visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite piece.
  • See decorative baskets being made, Japanning in the Tin Shop, bookbinding in the Print Shop and creative artful works crafted by the blacksmith and potter.

 

Plus, The Old Sturbridge Village Dancers and Old Sturbridge Village Singers will be performing on Saturday. For more details on the event or to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here.




