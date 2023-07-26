Music And Art Weekend Announced At Old Sturbridge Village

During Music and Art Weekend at the Village, learn about a variety of artistic pursuits, including song, portraiture, and other crafts.
POPULAR
Throughout history, art and music have both served as a platform for expression, connection, documentation, and change. Old Sturbridge Village will host its annual Music and Art Weekend event from 9:30 a.m.– 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.
During Music and Art Weekend at the Village, learn about a variety of artistic pursuits, including song, portraiture, and other crafts. Listen to 19th-century music and learn about the history of violins, guitars, and woodwinds. See talented artists hard at work and watch demonstrations of watercolor painting all included with standard daytime admission.
Performances, displays, and demonstrations will include:
Plus, The Old Sturbridge Village Dancers and Old Sturbridge Village Singers will be performing on Saturday. For more details on the event or to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here.
Videos
|Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)
|BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
|Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)
|Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
|Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/24-11/26)
|Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
|The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
|Neil Gaiman
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/02-10/02)
|Grease
Weston Drama Workshop (7/22-7/29)
|American Girl Live! in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/29-9/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You