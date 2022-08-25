Mosso Brass Quintet Performs Free Concert At The White Church In Blandford Next Month

MOSSO Brass Quintet will perform a free concert on Sunday, September 4, at 3PM at the historic White Church in Blandford, MA. The performance is sponsored by the Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund.

The MOSSO Brass Quintet features Gerald Serfass and John Charles Thomas on trumpet, Lauren Winter on horn, Scott Cranston on trombone, and Stephen Perry on tuba. According to Perry, the program, which will be announced from the stage, will include classics by Bach, Brahms and Copland; pops and jazz by Ellington, Strayhorn and Lennon/McCartney. Perry added that the program is family-friendly and will last approximately 75 minutes.

The White Church of Blandford is located at 4 North Street, Blandford, MA 01008. For information on the White Church: (413) 848-0108 or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193172®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthewhitechurch.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

MOSSO, which recently named Maestro Kevin Rhodes as its Artistic Advisor, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. MOSSO has presented four orchestral concerts at Springfield Symphony Hall, a series of chamber ensemble concerts in Springfield, Longmeadow and at the Westfield Athenaeum, and participated in the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. For further information about MOSSO's programs: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com

The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund sponsors more than 2,000 free live concerts and performances in the United States and Canada every year. For details on their work: https://musicpf.org/