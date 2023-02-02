Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

More Artists Announced for New Rep's Love Weekend

Events are Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12.

Feb. 02, 2023  

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) announced more artists performing in The Love Sampler afternoon shows, part of Valentine's Love Weekend on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown.

The hour-long Love Sampler, on Saturday afternoon at 2pm and 4pm in the Black Box Theatre, celebrates love from different cultures and perspectives, showcasing theater and music from a variety of remarkable local talent, including:

  • Terri Deletetsky and Maria Hendricks come together with an amazing musical collaboration which aims to reclaim our spiritual spaces.
  • Valerie Stephens returns to the stage; this time In her role as actress writer storyteller. Here I Am is a solo moment of truth about aging with a little myth-busting in the process.
  • Michael John Ciszewski will be sharing a portion of his third solo show, The Lovefool.

Following The Love Sampler, internationally-acclaimed, pianist/keyboardistand multi-instrumentalist Yukihiro Kanesaka presents tributes to two of the most soulful, artistic voices of our time, by two of the Boston area's greatest vocal talents:

Donny Hathaway, featuring Leon Beal Jr. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7pm and

Roberta Flack, featuring Athene Wilson on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2pm

Tickets are $20 for the Saturday afternoon shows, and $25 for the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon shows. They are on sale now and can be purchased online at: newrep.org.

ALSO COMING UP AT NEW REP: The Normal Heart, June 21 - July 9, A Raisin in the Sun, September 6 - October 1 in repertory with DIASPORA! September 13 - October 15.

For more information or interviews with the artists or members of the New Rep artistic team, please contact: mariabasescu@newrep.org or 802-380-7028.



