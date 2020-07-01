Moonbox Productions Announces the Homebrew Project, Supporting Local Artists During the Health Crisis

While live performances are on hold, Moonbox Productions has announced the launch of the Homebrew Project to support the work of local artists. The Homebrew Project invites local performers, writers, musicians and others to create and share home-brewed art that is important to them that they would like to share virtually. Moonbox will be posting these pieces on all its social media sites, and compensating each artist for their work and giving viewers an opportunity to donate to the artist directly.

"The Homebrew Project helps us all keep the creative juices flowing, while supporting the artists in our community whose livelihoods have been decimated by COVID-19," said Sharman Altshuler. "We hope you enjoy the Homebrew Series and that you can consider making a donation to the amazing artists who are sharing their time and talents with us," said Altshuler.

If you would like to make a donation to Moonbox directly to help them in their efforts to support the theater community, please visit us at moonbox.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You