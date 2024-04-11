Moonbox Productions Announces DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS And More For 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonbox Productions has announced its theatrical line up for the 2024-2025 season. Opening in September, Moonbox will kick off its season with high jinks and hilarity with the musical comedy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

In November, just in time for the holidays, Moonbox will ruffle a few feathers with the satirical comedy The Thanksgiving Play. The season continues in April with the award-winning musical, Crowns and will wrap up in June of 2025 with the 4th Annual Boston New Works Festival.

Nominated for ten Tony Awards, Moonbox will present the hit musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Directed by Allison Olivia-Choat with musical direction by Catherine Stornetta and choreography by Brad Reinking, Dirty Rotton Scoundrels opens on September 27th and runs through October 20th at Arrow Street Arts.

With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Jeffrey Lane, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows the misadventures of two con-artists Freddy Benson and Lawrence Jameson. Freddy is just one more hardscrabble huckster trying to make a (dis)honest living – that is, until he meets Lawrence, a high-society swindler whose polish and connections have landed him a glamorous gig on the French Riviera. When Lawrence invites Freddy to team up, it seems like the two have finally found the perfect con – until they realize that their egos are the only thing more massive than their earnings. Friction turns to an outright feud when the perfect target arrives in town – Christine, an heiress who is just as beautiful as she is gullible. Who will be the first to steal Christine's heart and, more importantly, her wallet? Grab a sunhat and a cold drink for a musical that will keep you grinning and guessing from start to finish.

In November, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions when Moonbox Productions presents the wickedly funny satirical comedy by Native American Playwright, Larissa FastHorse, The Thanksgiving Play. Directed by Tara Moses, The Thanksgiving Play opens on November 22nd and runs through December 15th at Arrow Street Arts.

Isn't it time we rethink Thanksgiving? That's the question on the table when four politically correct performers get together to create a new take on the traditional holiday pageant. Good intentions turn into outright tension as the group struggles to re-envision history, all without ruffling any feathers. Rambunctious, wild, and fearless, The Thanksgiving Play serves up history and humor with a steaming side dish of uniquely American hypocrisy. Are you ready to eat your words?

Moonbox continues its season in April with the award-winning musical, Crowns. Directed by Regine Vital, Crowns opens on April 11th and runs through May 4th at Arrow Street Arts.

Winner of the Helen Hayes Awards for Best Production and Best Musical, Crowns is a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young African American woman. When Yolanda's brother is killed, she has to leave her vibrant, beloved Brooklyn and move in with her older relatives in the stale and stuffy South. Black women here are nothing like the ones back home, and that starts from the top down, as she watches her aunties move through their lives under a series of ever-more-elaborate hats. But beneath those hats are real women and real stories that Yolanda needs to hear. As her Southern sisters trace their hats' rich history from from Gullah to Gospel and from Sunday School to Saturday night, Yolanda must come to terms with her own multifaceted identity – one as complex, colorful, and vibrant as the hats that surround her.

To wrap up the season, Moonbox will produce its 4th Annual Boston New Works Festival at the Calderwood Pavilion and the Boston Center for the Arts, June 19-22nd.

Throughout the 2024-2025 season, Moonbox will also continue its support of local non-profits by partnering with a different non-profit organization for each show, giving them greater visibility and helping them to increase the reach and impact of their work.

“With all of the world's turmoil plus our own brewing national election, we will all be needing a little extra laughter and joy come fall,” said Sharman Altshuler, Producer and Artistic Director for Moonbox Productions. “Happily, our 2024-2025 season promises plenty of both, and, for the first time, Moonbox will be presenting all three mainstage shows at the new Arrow Street Arts venue in Cambridge,” said Altshuler. “It is a lot to celebrate, and that's before we add in our FOURTH annual Boston New Works Festival in June to wrap up the season! As Steve Carrell recently said, “Live theater is the wave of the future!” – ride it with Moonbox!”

For more information regarding Moonbox Productions' 2024-2025 season go to www.moonboxproductions.org.