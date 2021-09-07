Molly Parmenter and Catie Flynn Will Appear in Concert at Cotuit Center For The Arts

Cape Cod singer-songwriters Molly Parmenter and Catie Flynn bring their musical talents together for a show you won't want to miss! Taking place on the Main Stage, the concert will feature a full backing band consisting of Mike Machaby, Aaron Mayo and David Ellis.

Singer-songwriter and Massachusetts native Molly Parmenter has the kind of fluid, sultry voice that pulls you in and wraps itself around you. Filled with longing and drenched in heartache, Molly's songs "are soul-bearing stories sung with whispered intimacy as though she's sharing a secret with you alone" (Joe Burns, wickedlocal.com). Rhythmic arrangements glide smoothly alongside lyrics that seem to unravel and reveal as they are sung, with stinging sincerity that cuts to the core. Juss Russ Radio described Parmenter, who began writing and playing music at the age of 16, as "soulful and vintage" with an "uncanny songwriting ability." Molly's music combines dreamy vocals with a smooth, percussive guitar technique and an intimate lyrical style to deliver songs of love and loss with equal parts sincerity and grit.

Catie Flynn is a singer-songwriter born and raised on Cape Cod. She attended Berklee College of Music in Boston where she studied vocal performance and music business. Upon graduating from Berklee, Catie moved to Nashville, Tennessee. While in Nashville she toured with an Americana group and spent countless hours refining her songwriting skills. Now back on the Cape, Catie can be heard singing harmonies on releases by local artists like Kim Moberg, Chris Capaldi, Steve Shook, Kathleen Healy, Alicia Mathewson, Sparrow Blue, and Monica Rizzio. Catie has performed on stages, house concerts, festivals, dive bars, and music series events throughout the New England region and beyond, including opening for Shawn Colvin at Payomet Performing Arts Center in 2019. Catie also teaches private lessons in Chatham, MA.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.