Mike Iannantuoni Quartet, Seth Glier & More to Perform at The Spire Center For Performing Arts

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth announced that five new acts have been added to its lineup. Mike Iannantuoni and his jazz quartet will perform on March 7, and folk-storytellers Honeysuckle will take the stage on March 14. Blues wunderkind Ally Venable will play on March 16, followed by the Western Massachusetts native and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Seth Glier on April 18. U.S. master celebrity illusionists the Edward Twins return to the Spire on September 21st and 22nd. Tickets go on sale on December 2 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here.

The Mike Iannantuoni Quartet from Middleboro, MA will perform selections from their latest CD release, Deja-Vu. The group performs an eclectic blend of jazz styles, including Fusion, Latin, and African. It covers a range of tunes by famous artists, including Sting, Peter Gabriel, The Meters, Robbin Ford, Miles Davis, and David Sanchez. As a highly in-demand drummer, Mike has worked with numerous artists in the jazz and popular music fields, including Jimmy Herring, Steve Oliver, Jeff Berlin, Stan Strickland, Tavares, Little Richard and The Platters. This show is a part of the Lobby Jazz Series.

Holly McGarry and Chris Bloniarz are the two talented members of Honeysuckle, a band based in upstate New York that frequently performs nationwide. They have performed at the Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Mountain Jam, and Americanafest. Awards include Americana Artist of the Year (2019) and Folk Artist of the Year (2018) at the Boston Music Awards. This show is a part of the TD Bank Lobby Series.

Texas blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire, Ally Venable, entertains wherever she goes. A guitarist at just thirteen she started her fanbase with her early releases No Glass Shoes (2016) and Puppet Show (2018) charting radio play, and several East Texas Music Awards. Venable, now in her 20's, released a Blues Billboard charting album, Heart of Fire (2021).

Seth Glier is a five-time Independent Music Award winner and Grammy-nominated musician. The acclaimed singer will showcase his new album Everything, a collection of eight songs inviting us to imagine a future in which humans and the planet are re-aligned into mutual restoration. This show is a part of the TD Bank Lobby Series.

The country's premiere Celebrity Illusionists are The Edward Twins, Anthony and Eddie Edwards. The Brothers have been a Spire Center fan favorite for several years and have been seen on shows such as The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, and Ellen and currently appear in the “Kominsky Method” with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Tickets for these shows go on sale on December 2 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

