Michael John Ciszewski Announces LOVEFOOL Summer 2023 Tour

Following packed performances in New York City (Asylum NYC), Jersey City (Jersey City Theater Center), and Boston (Rockwell & New Rep), NYC-based queer actor and comic Michael John Ciszewski is touring his third solo show LOVEFOOL from June to August 2023, with performances throughout NYC as well as in Providence, RI, Provincetown, MA, and Jersey City, NJ! The show is co-created with Brian Dudley and directed by Noah Simes.

LOVEFOOL is a dazzling and deliciously silly romp through his flings, flirtations, and first loves that brims with heart and hilarity. You've heard of LOVE before... you knew it was kinda gay, but you just WAIT till this big queer lovefool gets his limp wrists on it! Featuring dazzling and deliciously dumb multimedia outbursts, LOVEFOOL plays like the queer party playlist of your dreams set to shuffle. The show invites audiences to laugh and cry, sing and dance, flirt and fall-in-love along with Michael John as he engages a life-long commitment to unrequited love. A *very* GAY hour that bridges stand-up comedy and confessional, LOVEFOOL has earned raves from critics and audiences who call it "exactly the audacious celebration of queer love that we need in this moment!"

"My mission is to make solo comedy that embodies the joy and whimsy of the queerness I see in myself and my communities with full heart," reflects Michael John, "and in our current sociopolitical climate, I am so proud to celebrate the healing power of wide-eyed queer love with audiences across the region on our very special Summer of LOVEFOOL tour! Our performances at Queens' QED Astoria, Manhattan's The PIT, and Brooklyn's Pete's Candy Store put LOVEFOOL in dialogue with the many unique voices and styles of NYC's diverse comedy scene and the vibrant community around it. And I'm thrilled to bring LOVEFOOL to Joseph E. Fletcher House in Providence, RI-a beacon of inclusivity in New England-to kick off Rhode Island Pride weekend, as well as Redroom, in queer promised land Provincetown, MA! Plus, I'm honored to have Jersey City Pride present LOVEFOOL at Jersey City Theater Center as a marquee event of their 22nd year in August! Every performance will be a fabulous, shimmering, bespoke queer event, and I cannot wait to shine LOVEFOOL's big-hearted glow on raucous rooms of fellow lovefools all summer long!"

Ciszewski is joined by the creative team of Brian Dudley and Noah Simes. Dudley began working with Ciszewski to co-create the show after hearing an early developmental reading of the text in 2021. They were joined by Simes after the work-in-progress performance in June 2022. Both share enthusiasm for the spirit and immediacy of the show: "LOVEFOOL is quintessential Michael John," shares Dudley, who helped shape the show's writing and design. "It marries deep sincerity and thoughtfulness with off-the-wall gay nonsense and invites the audience to the reception. Michael John is an unstoppable whirlwind of humor, poignance, and vulnerability in equal measure." Simes, whose direction has sharpened the piece with wit and style, echoes these sentiments: "LOVEFOOL is everything theater should be-fun, gay, honest, and about an hour long. The show asks the question, 'if love always breaks something, why bother?' And it answers with a clear-eyed conviction, but also with a wink and a nod and a wiggle on the dance floor. It's an impassioned manifesto on the importance and beauty of following love through to whatever life has in store for us."

Performance Dates and Times

QUEENS, NYC: Michael John Ciszewski: LOVEFOOL plays QED Astoria on Wednesday, June 14, with special guest Maria DeCotis, and Sunday, July 9 at 7PM. QED Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY.

PROVIDENCE, RI: Michael John Ciszewski: LOVEFOOL plays the Joseph E. Fletcher House on Friday, June 16 at 7PM, with special guest Ame. The Fletcher House is located at 19 Stimson Avenue, Providence, RI.

MANHATTAN, NYC: Michael John Ciszewski: LOVEFOOL plays The PIT on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30pm, with special guest Brandon Follick. The PIT is located at 154 W 29th St, New York, NY.

PROVINCETOWN, MA: Michael John Ciszewski: LOVEFOOL plays Redroom on Sunday, August 6 and Tuesday, August 8 at 7PM, with special guest Chris Hlinka. Redroom is located at 258 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA.

JERSEY CITY, NJ: Michael John Ciszewski: LOVEFOOL will be presented by Jersey City Pride at Jersey City Theater Center on Friday, August 18 at 7pm. Jersey City Theater Center is located at 165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ.

BROOKLYN, NYC: Michael John Ciszewski: LOVEFOOL plays Pete's Candy Store on Thursday, August 31 at 7PM. Pete's Candy Store is located at 709 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY.

All tickets and more information are available via Click Here.