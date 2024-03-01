Merrimack Repertory Theatre Reveals 'Summer Stage for Youth' Program

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will continue its community partnership with Middlesex Community College (MCC) to bring the passion and drive of theatre to local young performers with the “Summer Stage for Youth” program. Under the direction of Karen Oster, the MCC Chair of Performing Arts, students (ages 8-17) will embark on an immersive and collaborative theatre experience where they will rehearse, stage, and mount a full musical production with a cast of young performers with professional lights, sets, costumes–all in a few weeks. In its inaugural year, they will produce Disney’s Newsies Jr in the MCC Richard and Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center Theatre.

“It has always been our mission to provide a fun and exciting environment for kids to explore theatre arts, and while we encourage creative growth, we promote teamwork and a true ‘company’ mentality. We set a high standard for quality in the productions,” said Oster. “We believe children of all ages are capable of magnificent things, and there are no limits to their creativity in the theatre arts. The partnership with MRT means we can go further with this wonderful legacy that has served families for years.”

“We are so proud to partner with MCC, Karen, and the team to create lasting memories for young artists in our region. This collaboration allows MRT the opportunity to serve more families than ever before. It is deeply aligned with our mission to engage community partners and expand programming for youth. A win-win for our region’s families!” said Nancy L. Donahue Executive Artistic Director, Courtney Sale.

The 2024 summer staff includes Karen Oster (Chair of Performing Arts at Middlesex Community College), Courtney Sale (Nancy L. Donahue Executive Artistic Director) Amy Myres (Assistant Director/Stage Manager/Outreach Coordinator for MCC Theatre Department), and Benjamin Mendonca. Our musical theatre productions have had the benefit of working with a talented rotating crew of professional choreographers, many who have been working in the field for decades.

Registration for the Summer Stage for Youth is now available on MRT’s website. All students who register will receive roles. Families are advised to apply as soon as possible due to the limited space in the program. The program will run from July 22nd through August 11th. The hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during week one, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for weeks two and three. Performances shall take place on August 9th at 7:00 p.m., August 10th at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., August 11th at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The tuition rate is $750, with a $650 price for a sibling discount. Information about limited scholarships can be found by emailing Courtney Sale at courtney_sale@mrt.org.