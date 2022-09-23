Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The sinister tale will be told in its entirety through the eyes of the play's three powerful witches.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents William Shakespeare's MACBETH

Something wicked this way comes. Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) will present a unique take on William Shakespeare's Macbeth: the sinister tale will be told in its entirety through the eyes of the play's three powerful witches, directed by Rosa Joshi, from October 16 through November 6, according to Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director Courtney Sale and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas.

"Irreducible and transcendent," according to The New York Times, this version was adapted and originally directed by Lee Sunday Evans, with original music by Heather Christian. The cast features Jenna Bainbridge (SUFFS at The Public Theatre NYC), Alexis Bronkovic (MRT's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley), and Milicent Wright (MRT's The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge).

Sale said, "Rosa has a prolific national profile for innovative takes on the classics. Her productions are always visceral and stirring. They make you feel, and they make you think. It's an honor to share her work with MRT audiences."

In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way. Are these witches ancient prophets or contemporary witnesses? The New York Times said, the witches "receive the play's harsh truths as much as issue them, quietly absorbing the horrible before unleashing the volcanic."

For tickets and further information, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances. MRT's Covid policy does require that all guests wear masks at all times. The theatre does not require vaccine or test proof.

Director Joshi's credits include Bring Down the House, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI plays (all-female/non-binary) for upstart crow and Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Henry IV.1 at The Folger Theatre; As You Like It, King John, and Henry V at Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Richard III (all-female/non-binary) for upstart crow and Seattle Shakespeare Company.

Bainbridge's other credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, Henry IV, Henry V, and many more at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. Additional MRT credits for Bronkovic include Silent Sky and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley. Recent credits for Wright include A Midsummer Night's Dream at Indianapolis Shakespeare Company and The Watsons Go to Birmingham at Indiana Repertory Theatre.

In addition to Joshi, the creative team includes Luciana Stecconi, Scenic Designer (Antonio's Song / I was Dreaming of a Son at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and Witch at The Huntington Theatre Company); Yao Chen, Costume Designer (Until the Flood and The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge at MRT); Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Lighting Designer (Florencia en el Amazonas at Yale Opera, A Woman of the World at MRT); and Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, Sound Designer (The Seagull at Steppenwolf, Gem of the Ocean at The Goodman Theatre). Other artistic personnel include Elizabeth Yvette Ramirez, Stage Manager; Tom Coiner, Fight Choreographer; Alice Gosti, Movement Director; and Joel Mercier, Music Director.

After Macbeth, MRT's season will continue with the world premiere of A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Sale, November 30 to December 24; the East Coast premiere of Letters from Home, written and performed by Kalean Ung, January 18 to February 5, 2023; and How High the Moon: The Music of Ella Fitzgerald, conceived by Rob Ruggiero and featuring Tina Fabrique, May 3-21, 2023. The theatre will also introduce its new series for young audiences with Red Riding Hood by Allison Gregory, April 5-16.

Four-show subscriptions offer a 20% discount off of the cost of individual tickets, starting at $19 per show (Preview Zone D Series). Learn more at www.mrt.org/subscriptions.

For tickets to Macbeth, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances. Please note the theatre will not offer video-on-demand performances of this show.

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) celebrates 44 years this season as the Merrimack Valley's professional theatre. With a steadfast commitment to new plays, MRT normally produces seven works, including several premieres, in the 279-seat Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall.

Under the leadership of the Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director Courtney Sale and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas, MRT strives to fulfill its mission to "create remarkable new and contemporary plays that bring joy to our art form while engaging, entertaining and enriching our community." The non-profit company guarantees that shows are accessible to audiences of all incomes; partners with businesses and other non-profits to fully engage the community; and contributes to the economic vitality of Lowell by attracting diverse audiences from throughout the region.

Recent acclaimed productions include The 39 Steps, Best Summer Ever, Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, the bestselling production in MRT's history, and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, both by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon; Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee and KNYUM by Vichet Chum, works in celebration of Lowell's Cambodian community; The Haunted Life, a world premiere adaptation of Jack Kerouac's unfinished novel; the world premiere of The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge by Trista Baldwin; and plays about the Black experience, including Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith, Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham, and Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway.


Regional Awards


