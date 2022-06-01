Merrimack Repertory Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) announced today its 2022-23 Season - a lineup brimming with optimism and exuberance, including a world premiere adaptation of A Christmas Carol, the East Coast premiere of a Cambodian-American play, and a new initiative for young audiences, according to Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director Courtney Sale and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas.

The 44th subscription series will include The 39 Steps, a hilarious sendup of the classic Hitchcock film, adapted by Patrick Barlow and directed by Sale, September 14 to October 2; a bewitching take on Shakespeare's Macbeth, adapted by Lee Sunday Evans and directed by Rosa Joshi, October 19 to November 6; the world premiere of A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Sale, November 30 to December 24; the East Coast premiere of Letters from Home, written and performed by Kalean Ung, January 18 to February 5, 2023; and How High the Moon: The Music of Ella Fitzgerald, conceived by Rob Ruggiero and featuring Tina Fabrique, April 5-23, 2023.

To subscribe to the five-show season and save up to 25% over the cost of individual tickets, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org. Individual tickets for all shows will go on sale later in the summer.

Sale said, "MRT's 44th season celebrates innovation, invention, and the special virtuosity of live performance. These plays were selected for all audiences in the Merrimack region to invite us to come together under one roof and share the magic of live theatre. Our season includes more offerings for multi-generational audiences than ever before at MRT, including performance opportunities for local youth. Additionally, after a 23-year pause, we are bringing Shakespeare back to the MRT stage. I cannot wait to share this roster of productions with our generous and smart audiences."

Butkas said, "We're looking forward to welcoming our longtime audience members and new patrons as well-especially families. This is an exciting, delightful mix of shows created especially with the greater Merrimack Valley region in mind."

To kick off the company's new initiative for young audiences, MRT will present an adaptation of Red Riding Hood by Allison Gregory, May 3-14, 2023. "We want to ensure MRT is a top destination for everyone in the Merrimack valley, which means building lifelong opportunities to engage the theatre. Next season we will deepen that effort with Red Riding Hood by Allison Gregory, specifically geared toward family and early elementary audiences. We are honored to welcome a new generation of theatregoers to MRT," said Sale.

The season will also welcome back several audience favorites, including playwright Gregory (Wild Horses last fall); Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson (Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway) in A Christmas Carol; Milicent Wright (The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge) in Macbeth; and Fabrique (The Haunted Life).

Season subscriptions, on sale now, start at $92 - a 25% discount off of individual tickets - for all five shows (preview series). Senior citizen (62 and older) and student discounts are available. Individual tickets start at $21 and will go on sale later in the summer. To reserve, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678.