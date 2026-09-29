 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Melissa Errico to Perform I CAN DREAM, CAN'T I? at Landmark on Main Street

The performance will feature pianist Tedd Firth and a special Q&A appearance with Errico's husband, Patrick McEnroe.

By:
Melissa Errico to Perform I CAN DREAM, CAN'T I? at Landmark on Main Street

On October 9, Tony Award–nominated Broadway performer and New York Times essayist Melissa Errico returns to Long Island for I Can Dream, Can't I? at Landmark on Main Street.

Accompanied by pianist Tedd Firth, Errico will bring her acclaimed album  I Can Dream, Can't I? to the stage. All About Jazz called the album “a high-quality artistic project” that makes the classics feel “fresh and modern.”

The performance will explore dreams, love and memory through songs including “I Didn't Know About You,” “I Can Dream, Can't I?” and “As Time Goes By,” drawing in part on the love letters between Albert Camus and Maria Casarès.

The evening will also feature a special appearance and Q&A with Errico's husband, former tennis player and ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Boston SHOWS

Bat Boy: The Musical in Boston Bat Boy: The Musical
Umbrella Arts (9/25-11/08)
Covenant in Boston Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
Monty Python's SPAMALOT in Boston Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
The Norwegians in Boston The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
An evening with LaChanze in Boston An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
BOUNCERS by John Godber in Boston BOUNCERS by John Godber
The Modern Theatre (10/01-10/24) PHOTOS
Cheyenne Jackson in Boston Cheyenne Jackson
Shalin Liu Performance Center (10/18-10/18)
Rocky Horror Show in Boston Rocky Horror Show
The Company Theatre (10/02-10/18) PHOTOS
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook in Boston This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
Oh, Mary! in Boston Oh, Mary!
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/21-1/03)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets