Melissa Errico to Perform I CAN DREAM, CAN'T I? at Landmark on Main Street

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On October 9, Tony Award–nominated Broadway performer and New York Times essayist Melissa Errico returns to Long Island for I Can Dream, Can't I? at Landmark on Main Street.

Accompanied by pianist Tedd Firth, Errico will bring her acclaimed album I Can Dream, Can't I? to the stage. All About Jazz called the album “a high-quality artistic project” that makes the classics feel “fresh and modern.”

The performance will explore dreams, love and memory through songs including “I Didn't Know About You,” “I Can Dream, Can't I?” and “As Time Goes By,” drawing in part on the love letters between Albert Camus and Maria Casarès.

The evening will also feature a special appearance and Q&A with Errico's husband, former tennis player and ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 01 Hrs 39 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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