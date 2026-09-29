Melissa Errico to Perform I CAN DREAM, CAN'T I? at Landmark on Main Street
The performance will feature pianist Tedd Firth and a special Q&A appearance with Errico's husband, Patrick McEnroe.
On October 9, Tony Award–nominated Broadway performer and New York Times essayist Melissa Errico returns to Long Island for I Can Dream, Can't I? at Landmark on Main Street.
Accompanied by pianist Tedd Firth, Errico will bring her acclaimed album I Can Dream, Can't I? to the stage. All About Jazz called the album “a high-quality artistic project” that makes the classics feel “fresh and modern.”
The performance will explore dreams, love and memory through songs including “I Didn't Know About You,” “I Can Dream, Can't I?” and “As Time Goes By,” drawing in part on the love letters between Albert Camus and Maria Casarès.
The evening will also feature a special appearance and Q&A with Errico's husband, former tennis player and ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe.
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