Maynard High Will Present Spring Musical WORKING This Weekend

The production will be available to stream May 14 and 15, 2021.

May. 10, 2021  
This weekend, Maynard High School will present its spring musical, Working.

Working is a musical with a book by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, music by Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, and James Taylor, and lyrics by Schwartz, Carnelia, Grant, Taylor, and Susan Birkenhead.

The musical is based on the Studs Terkel book Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do (1974), which has interviews with people from different regions and occupations.

The production will be available to stream May 14 and 15, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/51907.

Cast:

  • Lauren Alford: Stage Manager; Fast Food Worker; Receptionist; Fathers & Sons/backup.
  • Sarah Alford: Woman in Cubicle; Man in Cubicle; Fast Food Worker; Woman who got fired; Fathers & Sons/backup.
  • Phoebe Cook-Ludwig: Stay-at-home Mom; Fundraiser; Waitress; Something to Point To/Woman No. 2.
  • Emma Donovan: Fast Food Worker; Millworker; "The Mason"; Home health aide; Fathers & Sons/backup; Something to Point To/Man No. 2.
  • Gracie Gilligan: Woman in Cubicle; Man in Cubicle; Fast Food Worker; Woman who got fired; Cleaning Lady; Something to Point To/Man No. 1.
  • Evelyn Hickey: Teacher; Trucker; Backup Cleaning Lady.
  • Ariane Mauroy: Millworker; If I Could've Been; Backup Cleaning Lady; Something to Point To/Mike.
  • Rose Mendez: Man Who Got Fired; Firefighter; Ex-newsroom assistant.
  • Sophia O'Brien: Fast Food Worker; Trucker; Fathers & Sons.
  • Danae Pizzuto: Flight Attendant; Retired Worker.
  • Lily Saperstein: Fast Food Worker; Trucker; Community Organizer; Fathers & Sons/backup.
  • Julianna Tenaglia: Stockbroker; Trucker.
  • Peyton Thompson: Man Wearing Headphones; Fast Food Worker; Trucker; UPS Driver; The Publicist; Eddie Jaffe.
  • Lily Waguespack: Delivery Person; Stay-at-home Mom; Fundraiser; Backup Cleaning Lady.
  • Grace Wilde: Stay-at-Home Mom; Nanny; Something to Point To/Woman No. 1.
  • Georgia Wilson: Project Manager; Trucker; Verizon Customer Service; Stay at home Mom; Student; Something to Point To/Woman No. 3.

