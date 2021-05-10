Maynard High Will Present Spring Musical WORKING This Weekend

This weekend, Maynard High School will present its spring musical, Working.

Working is a musical with a book by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, music by Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, and James Taylor, and lyrics by Schwartz, Carnelia, Grant, Taylor, and Susan Birkenhead.

The musical is based on the Studs Terkel book Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do (1974), which has interviews with people from different regions and occupations.

The production will be available to stream May 14 and 15, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/51907.

Cast: