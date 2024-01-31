Matt Pond PA and Alexa Rose Will Play Their New EP at Club Passim in February

Matt Pond PA and Alexa Rose will play their anticipated new EP, Call and Response, at Club Passim on February 23.

The New York–based band Matt Pond PA was formed in Philadelphia by Matt Pond. Over the years, the band has released thirteen albums, been featured on The O.C. T.V. program, and played with other musical acts such as Keane, Nickel Creek, and Guster. Virginia-based singer Alexa Rose has been putting a unique stamp on American Roots music for ten years and has shared two acclaimed albums. Call and Response was born of two artists who respected and admired each other and decided to connect. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

The collaboration comes after musician Alexa Rose mentioned Matt’s band in her song “Wild Peppermint.” From there, the two wrote a five-song EP, in July of 2023, including a stunning, languidly beautiful cover of the Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” The pair decided to create music that would resonate with everyone involved in the project.

The EP can be found at mattpondpa.com.

Matt Pond PA has released numerous LPs, EPs, and singles, and throughout the years, Pond enlisted a rotating cast of collaborators for recording and touring, including cellists Jim Hostetter and Eve Miller, violinist Rosie McNamara-Jones, drummers Mike Kennedy and Dan Crowell, bassists Matt Raisch and Josh Kramer, and guitarists Jim Kehoe and Brian Pearl. Chris Hansen has been a key group member since 2007, contributing as a producer and guitarist.

Alexa Rose combines the mountain music of her Allegheny homeland with folk, rock, country, and pop. Emerging in 2013, she issued a pair of independent albums before inking a deal with Fat Possum imprint Big Legal Mess Records, resulting in 2019's lush and heartfelt Medicine for Living. Rose continued to explore diverging avenues of Americana on her dynamic 2021 sophomore effort Headwaters.

Matt Pond PA and Alexa Rose are set to play at Club Passim on Friday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m and 10:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.