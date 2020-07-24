MassOpera and NAGLY Present A NAGLY Virtual Cabaret

NAGLY (the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ+ Youth) and MassOpera are partnering to present A NAGLY Virtual Cabaret on Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 PM via NAGLY's YouTube and Facebook pages. Queer performers, representing the GLBTQ+ spectrum, will share some of their favorite songs and personal connections to these songs from their unique perspectives. Interspersed throughout the evening will be mini-interviews and testimonials by those who work most closely with NAGLY: The Board, Staff, Volunteers, and most importantly the Youth, sharing their experiences at The NAGLY Center and the amazing work this organization does for at-risk GLBTQ+ Youth.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for NAGLY to partner with an amazing cultural institution to bring joy and music in a time when it's most needed. We hope our entire NAGLY family, from youth, to parents, to staff and supporters take advantage of this opportunity for free high-quality entertainment,'" says NAGLY Executive Director, Steve Harrington. Although billed as a fundraiser, there is no cost to watch and enjoy the streaming performances on NAGLY's Facebook and YouTube pages.

MassOpera is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner on this event and share some of its favorite performers with NAGLY supporters. "MassOpera is a forward-thinking company, actively creating partnerships with organizations fighting systemic oppression-particularly in new and innovative ways during this pandemic," says MassOpera Executive Director, William Neely. In May, MassOpera presented its first virtual event, after investing in film editing, streaming and broadcasting technology. Mr. Neely continues: "Since we made this investment in technology, and created a method for producing an event like this, we knew we should share this knowledge and ability with organizations who share our vision for a more just and equitable society."

Featured in this concert are cross-over artists Abigail Whitney Smith, Wes Hunter, and Todd McNeel, Jr., effortlessly comfortable in mediums as diverse as opera, oratorio, musical theatre, and cabaret, as well as local Hip-hop Artist, Jass Bianchi, performing her own original work. Accompanying our cross-over artists on the piano is Katie Barr. Viewers can look forward to selections from The Drowsy Chaperone, Songs for a New World, and Ragtime, as well as composers such as Tony Winners: Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, and Jeanine Tesori.

For more information on A NAGLY Virtual Cabaret, please go to www.nagly.org or NAGLY's Facebook page, @NORTHSHOREAGLY.

