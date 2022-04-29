On May 6th at City Winery in downtown Boston, MassOpera presents The Mirror Cabaret. The Mirror Cabaret will feature both opera and musical theater pieces from parallel works based on the same story. The show will be an experience with City Winery's doors opening at 6pm for ticket holders to enjoy drinks and dinner, with the show starting at 8pm.

The Mirror Cabaret's stage director and MassOpera Director of New Works, Cassandra Lovering, said of the show, "The Mirror Cabaret combines two forms I love: opera and musical theatre. I've always wanted to explore the relationship between opera and musical theatre through performance, especially since the latter grew from the former. We created a program based on pairs: one operatic and one musical but both based on the same story. For example, one pairing includes selections from La Bohème and Rent. It's going to be a unique crossover experience showcasing wonderfully talented singers, in a casual, fun environment. We're taking opera out of the theatre and into City Winery."

Favorite scenes from operas and musicals will be presented back-to-back to highlight how great stories can be told through different styles of music and different performance mediums. The Mirror Cabaret features an opera vs. musical theme, and will include scenes from:

a-? La Boheme vs. Rent

a-? Romeo et Juliette vs. West Side Story

a-? Rusalka vs. The Little Mermaid

a-? Little Women vs. Little Women

a-? Le Cenerentola vs. Cinderella

Sixteen of Greater New England's finest performers will grace the stage, including: Emily Begley, Junhan Choi, Sarah Joyce Cooper, Alexandra Dietrich, Rachel Grindle, Emily Harmon, Gray Leiper, Carla Maniscalco-Giovinco, Omar Najmi, Kara Chu Nelson, Cynthia López Pérez, Ai Ra, Abby Mae Rogers, Raphael Campos, Kira Troilo and Dana Lynne Varga

For more information and to purchase tickets go to: https://massopera.org/events/mirror-cabaret.