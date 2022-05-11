Masking Will Be Recommended But No Longer Required at Symphony Hall

Masking will be recommended but not required, beginning on Thursday, May 19-the opening night performance of the 2022 Boston Pops season. To gain entry to Symphony Hall, patrons must show proof of full vaccination (two doses where applicable) or a negative test result (see further details below).

Protocols at Symphony Hall are informed by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the BSO's own team of advisors and medical experts, including 9 Foundations. The BSO will continue to communicate directly with its ticket buyers about changes to its protocols by email and will update bso.org/safety with any such changes.

Additional protocol details for visitors to Symphony Hall

The BSO's COVID-19 safety protocols, which do not include a physical distancing requirement, will continue to apply to all organizations that rent Symphony Hall for performance or event purposes.

Options for proof of vaccination include showing a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record upon entering Symphony Hall. Options for proof of a negative test result include either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance, or an antigen test taken within the last 24 hours. For those who choose to wear masks while visiting Symphony Hall, higher efficiency masks such as an N95, KN94, or KF94 provide the highest level of protection.

In addition to these protocols for visitors to the hall, proof of full vaccination and one booster dose has been in effect for all employees throughout the organization. Mask-wearing will continue to be optional for the BSO's orchestra musicians and employees.

Ventilation and air filtration at Symphony Hall

All needed upgrades to Symphony Hall's air ventilation and filtration systems have been completed and meet or exceed the standards recommended by healthy building experts, including the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, which has awarded Symphony Hall the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, considered the gold standard of prepared facilities. In addition, the BSO has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management of Symphony Hall.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will issue regular protocol updates at bso.org/safety for performances taking place at Symphony Hall. A protocol update announcement for the 2022 Tanglewood season will be issued in June, prior to the season-opening performance on June 17; season details available at tanglewood.org.