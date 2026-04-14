Marius Petipa's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY to Close Boston Ballet 62nd Season

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THE SLEEPING BEAUTY will be presented by Boston Ballet from May 28 through June 7, 2026 at the Citizens Opera House. The production features choreography by Marius Petipa with additional choreography by Frederick Ashton, set to Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score performed live by the Boston Ballet Orchestra, with sets and costumes by David Walker.

“Few ballets embody the full breadth of classical technique like The Sleeping Beauty,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “Its demanding choreography and Tchaikovsky's luminous score push our dancers to their highest level, requiring precision, stamina and grace.”

The ballet begins with the christening of Princess Aurora, where invited fairies bestow gifts upon the child—except for the Fairy Carabosse, who, angered by the omission, curses Aurora to prick her finger and die. The Lilac Fairy intervenes, softening the curse so that Aurora instead falls into a 100-year sleep. A century later, Prince Désiré awakens her with a kiss, leading to a grand wedding celebration.

The production highlights the demands of Petipa’s choreography, including the technical precision of Aurora’s Rose Adagio and the scale of the corps de ballet. Boston Ballet’s staging emphasizes both classical technique and narrative storytelling.

THE SLEEPING BEAUTY premiered in 1890 at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg as a collaboration between Petipa and Tchaikovsky. The ballet was later brought to the West by Nicolai Sergeyev and staged for companies including Ballets Russes and the Vic-Wells Ballet, which became The Royal Ballet.

The version performed by Boston Ballet traces its lineage to Ninette de Valois’ productions, incorporating choreography by Frederick Ashton. David Walker’s designs, commissioned in 1977, were acquired by Boston Ballet in 1992, with the production premiering in Boston in 2005 and returning in multiple seasons since.

All performances will take place at the Citizens Opera House

Choreography is by Marius Petipa with additional choreography by Frederick Ashton. Music is by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The production is staged by Ninette de Valois, with set and costume design by David Walker and lighting design by Brandon Stirling Baker.

Founded in 1963, Boston Ballet presents a repertoire spanning classical, neoclassical, and contemporary works. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Executive Director Ming Min Hui, the company performs a six-program season at the Citizens Opera House and maintains a national and international touring presence.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Performances will take place at the Citizens Opera House, located at 539 Washington Street in Boston. Additional information and ticketing details are available through Boston Ballet.