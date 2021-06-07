Marilyn Atlas Will Host a Virtual Screenwriting Workshop With Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative

Having hit the ball out of the park with her recent workshop on the current market for film and television, Hollywood talent/literary manager and award-winning producer Marilyn R. Atlas returns (virtually) this Thursday, June 10 with another practical online workshop for anyone hoping to get off the bench and get into the movie-making game.

Perfect Pitch: Creating a Powerful Treatment and Pitch Deck/Look Book

In this hands-on interactive workshop, Atlas examines essential pitching tools necessary to generate interest in a screenplay and score a deal: the treatment, the pitch deck (aka look book), and the logline. The class will review and discuss examples of treatments and pitch decks, polish their loglines, and learn how to develop their own power pitches. Participants will have the rare opportunity to sharpen their presentation by using their logline to pitch to a Hollywood pro. Class size is limited to 20 to ensure participants have plenty of time to practice and polish their pitch.

Perfect Pitch will be held online on Thursday, June 10, 6-8 pm ET. Tickets: $65; student tickets $45.

Atlas will lead another hands-on workshop later this month-Navigating Character Arcs: Hone Your Script by Deepening Your Character on Thursday, June 24. This class is also limited to 20 participants. It's appropriate not just for screenwriters but also for playwrights, novelists, producers, and directors.

Complete details and ticket information are available at Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (www.berkshirefilm.org) and via eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/writing-pitching-workshops-with-literary-manager-producer-marilyn-atlas-tickets-152920365931

Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative executive director Diane Pearlman says she's pleased to bring Atlas back to lead these workshops: "A good, powerful pitch is essential for anyone to get their project seen. Marilyn provides the inside-Hollywood perspective that gives writers, directors, and producers a clear advantage, and we're thrilled we can leverage her expertise to take members of our community to the next level." More information on Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative, can be found here: www.berkshirefilm.org.

Barbara Newman, a Berkshire-based film producer (and author of The Dreamcatcher Codes) who took Atlas's pitching workshop in January, says: "If you want to get in the door with a strong, compelling pitch that will actually get looked at, take this class!"

Marilyn R. Atlas is a Hollywood literary and talent manager and an award-winning producer with a longstanding commitment to diversity and the portrayal of strong female protagonists. She's the producer of the HBO Sundance-winning film Real Women Have Curves (now in development as a Broadway show) and The Choking Game on Lifetime, among other films. Atlas is currently developing multiple film, television, and theatrical projects. A sought-after speaker at writers' conferences, Atlas is co-author of the relationship-based, screenwriting guide Dating Your Character (Stairway Press).

The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC) supports regional economic growth through production and workforce development in Western Massachusetts. BFMC develops educational and workforce enrichment courses, offers networking events for industry professionals, acts as a resource for visiting productions, creates jobs within our communities in the film industry, and provides an online production guide and locations database as a resource for filmmakers. BFMC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For details: www.berkshirefilm.org.