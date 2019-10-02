Mariah Carey Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced that global singing and songwriting icon Mariah Carey has announced an exclusive limited engagement holiday run with her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour, presented by Hallmark Channel, at the Boch Center Wang Theatre for Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00AM.

This tour marks a special milestone in the legacy of Carey's beloved album, Merry Christmas, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this holiday season. Mariah will bring an extravagant, festive outing that only she can deliver to limited cities across the U.S. this winter. Her special run of can't-miss shows will bring out the festive spirit in fans of all ages.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour will be filled with Carey's most recognizable hits, as well as the internationally celebrated music from Carey's Merry Christmas album, re-releasing on November 1st, in recognition of the 25th anniversary (to the day!) of the album's original release date.

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit Toys for Tots, a 72-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. Unwrapped toys will also be collected at each event for donation to Toys for Tots.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00AM and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





