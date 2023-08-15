Marblehead School of Ballet Will Open 52nd Season on August 28

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 52nd anniversary with a new season of classes, in-studio and live online, beginning on Monday, August 28. A range of classes -- from ballet to ballroom dancing -- are designed to meet the interests of children, tweens, teenagers, and adults of all levels. The studio is located at 115 Pleasant Street in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts.



"Dance enriches all of life, teaching discipline, grace, self-control, musicality, and other qualities that carry over into all professions. We learn to dance and we learn from dance. The Marblehead School of Ballet celebrates the elegance and power and range of the human form, the beauty of storytelling, the mastery of the musician, the visual artist, and the sculptor," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

New Season of Classes

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and aspiring dancers of all ages, with a trained, professional staff. The new season offers classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pre-ballet, child ballet, pre-pointe, pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, jazz, Ballroom, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, and Latin solo work. Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis.



Drop-ins are welcome. Private and semi-private lessons are also available live online and in the studio for dancers of all ages and levels by appointment. Students take lessons to create a fun dance at a couple's wedding, prepare for an athletic competition, develop skills for a dance performance, practice for college auditions, cross-train for a sport, work on alignment and coordination, or seek additional instruction.



Dancers come from near and far to study at the school. Students attend from the surrounding cities and towns of Beverly, Boston, Boxford, Danvers, East Gloucester, Hamilton, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lynn, Manchester by the Sea, Marblehead, Melrose, Nahant, Reading, Revere, Rockport, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Topsfield, Wakefield Wenham and Winthrop in Massachusetts. Others come from out-of-state, including Maine, Florida, Texas, New Hampshire, and Vermont and countries such as France and Italy.

MSB Graduates Perform Globally

The MSB's graduates continue their dance studies at some of the most prestigious ballet companies worldwide, including Eliot Feld, Alvin Ailey, Houston Ballet, Metropolitan Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Lemon Dance Company and Ballet de Lorraine in France, among others. Alumni graduate from leading postsecondary institutions, such as the Boston Conservatory of Music, New York University Tisch School of the Arts, The Johns Hopkins University, University of North Carolina School for the Arts, and the University of Utah. Students pursue careers in a range of fields globally.

Register

The MSB operates year round and offers open enrollment on a rolling basis. Although students are welcome to start any time, advanced registration is required. To register for any class or for further information, visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, call 781-631-6262, or contact msb@havetodance.com.