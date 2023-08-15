Marblehead School of Ballet Will Open 52nd Season on August 28

Learn more about upcoming programming here!

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Cast Set for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at The Huntington Photo 2 Cast Set for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at The Huntington
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Previews: CAMELOT at The Cape Playhouse Photo 4 Previews: CAMELOT at The Cape Playhouse

Marblehead School of Ballet Will Open 52nd Season on August 28

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 52nd anniversary with a new season of classes, in-studio and live online, beginning on Monday, August 28.  A range of classes -- from ballet to ballroom dancing -- are designed to meet the interests of children, tweens, teenagers, and adults of all levels.  The studio is located at 115 Pleasant Street in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts.            

            "Dance enriches all of life, teaching discipline, grace, self-control, musicality, and other qualities that carry over into all professions.  We learn to dance and we learn from dance.  The Marblehead School of Ballet celebrates the elegance and power and range of the human form, the beauty of storytelling, the mastery of the musician, the visual artist, and the sculptor," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

New Season of Classes

            Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals.  The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and aspiring dancers of all ages, with a trained, professional staff.  The new season offers classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pre-ballet, child ballet, pre-pointe, pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, jazz, Ballroom, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, and Latin solo work.  Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis.   

            Drop-ins are welcome.  Private and semi-private lessons are also available live online and in the studio for dancers of all ages and levels by appointment.  Students take lessons to create a fun dance at a couple's wedding, prepare for an athletic competition, develop skills for a dance performance, practice for college auditions, cross-train for a sport, work on alignment and coordination, or seek additional instruction.

            Dancers come from near and far to study at the school.  Students attend from the surrounding cities and towns of Beverly, Boston, Boxford, Danvers, East Gloucester, Hamilton, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lynn, Manchester by the Sea, Marblehead, Melrose, Nahant, Reading, Revere, Rockport, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Topsfield, Wakefield Wenham and Winthrop in Massachusetts.  Others come from out-of-state, including Maine, Florida, Texas, New Hampshire, and Vermont and countries such as France and Italy.

MSB Graduates Perform Globally    

            The MSB's graduates continue their dance studies at some of the most prestigious ballet companies worldwide, including Eliot Feld, Alvin Ailey, Houston Ballet, Metropolitan Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Lemon Dance Company and Ballet de Lorraine in France, among others.  Alumni graduate from leading postsecondary institutions, such as the Boston Conservatory of Music, New York University Tisch School of the Arts, The Johns Hopkins University, University of North Carolina School for the Arts, and the University of Utah.  Students pursue careers in a range of fields globally. 

Register          

            The MSB operates year round and offers open enrollment on a rolling basis.  Although students are welcome to start any time, advanced registration is required.  To register for any class or for further information, visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, call 781-631-6262, or contact msb@havetodance.com.       



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces $35 Under 35 Photo
Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces $35 Under 35

​​​​​​​Celebrity Series of Boston announces a new ticketing program for arts lovers under 35 years old! $35 Under 35 offers seats to every subscription series performance to those 35 years old and under for just $35 per ticket.  

2
Nantuckets White Heron Theatre Presents Ari Axelrod In A PLACE FOR US: A Celebration Of Je Photo
Nantucket's White Heron Theatre Presents Ari Axelrod In A PLACE FOR US: A Celebration Of Jewish Broadway

White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket will welcome back award winning cabaret artist, Ari Axelrod, for a 2 night only event. Ari's internationally acclaimed, award-winning show 'A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway' honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical.

3
Spire Center Reveals New Shows As Part of its Fall Lineup Photo
Spire Center Reveals New Shows As Part of its Fall Lineup

The Spire Center for the Arts in Plymouth, MA announced four new shows including a Comedy Night featuring Boston native Tony V on Friday, October 6, singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman on Friday, November 17,  blues musician James Montgomery on Saturday, November 25, and the iconic Celtic group Cherish the Ladies: performing A Celtic Christmas on Friday, December 15.

4
Pay The Writer Begins Previews Sunday, August 13 With Sold-Out WGA Benefit Performance Photo
Pay The Writer Begins Previews Sunday, August 13 With Sold-Out WGA Benefit Performance

Previews for Pay the Writer will begin this Sunday, August 13 at 7:30 PM with a sold-out performance benefiting Writers Guild of America. Due to the overwhelming support shown for the show and WGA, the producers have added two additional benefit performances on Monday, August 14 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, August 20 at 2:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Video Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AMERICAN IDIOT
Academy Playhouse (7/27-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Unicorn Theatre (12/07-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monkey
Emerson Paramount Center (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# James Gallagher
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (9/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THT Rep presents The Glass Menagerie
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol Sensory Friendly Performace
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/17-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You