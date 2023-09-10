Marblehead School of Ballet & BALAM Dance Theatre to Perform in Dance For World Community Festival

BALAM Dance Theatre and Marblehead School of Ballet have been selected to perform in José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 14th Annual Dance for World Community Festival. BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM), a nonprofit organization with a satellite office in Salem, Massachusetts and headquarters in New York City, is partnering with Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), a dance studio based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, to perform Spanish dances in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Festival.



BALAM and MSB will perform Soleá de Arcas and Las Niñas del Pasodoble at the festival on Saturday, September 23 at 12:50 p.m. on Stage 2 located at Massachusetts Avenue near Putnam Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The performance is free and open to the public.



BALAM Dance Theatre's artistic director and president, Carlos Fittante a native of Salem, Massachusetts, will perform the first Spanish dance piece, Soleá de Arcas, circa 1870, with music by Julian Arcas, and choreography set by Spanish dance and Escuela Bolera master, Mariano Parra. Soleá de Arcas, a transitional dance between Flamenco and Escuela Bolera, spotlights castanets, grounded basic taconeo (Flamenco rhythmic footwork) and surprising aerial moments. This rarely performed dance is not to be missed!

Under the direction of Paula K. Shiff, the Marblehead School of Ballet's dancers -- Victoria Lottatore, Masha Bondarenko, and Solara Elliot -- will perform the second dance piece, Las Niñas del Pasodoble. The piece, choreographed by Fittante, debuted in the school's 2023 Summer Dance Intensive. This four-minute work celebrates the camaraderie and sisterhood of women everywhere and blends Spanish dance and ballet to showcase three señoritas (young ladies) dancing with salero (Andalusian flare) and Spanish fans.



About BALAM Dance Theatre



Founded in 1979 by choreographer and movement researcher, Islene Pinder, BALAM Dance Theatre offers a new vision of contemporary dance rooted in the dazzling opulence and magical aura of Balinese theatre.



The New York City-based dance/theatre company creates a unique entertainment experience that has universal appeal. Audiences of all ages and backgrounds enjoy BALAM's innovative movement alchemy where dynamic athleticism, detailed skills, and movement techniques from around world and time periods are fused and enhanced by eclectic music, striking masks, vibrant costumes and fantasy stories.



The company educates the community about dances and cultures featured in its repertoire. Through its Out & About Series, free and affordable performances, workshops and creative events at the grassroots level are made available for families, children, students and community residents.



BALAM Dance Theatre has been featured at numerous festivals and venues, including First Night New York, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and Downtown Dance Festival. The company has also performed throughout the United States and internationally. BALAM has received praise from the New York Times and Village Voice, the Governor and people of Bali and the Indonesian Consulate of New York, as well as others.



For further information, call 646-361-9183 or visit BALAM Dance Theatre on its blog, Click Here. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).



About Marblehead School of Ballet

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.



The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.



The MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.



Photo Credit: Selena Cucta

