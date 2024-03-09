Marblehead School of Ballet Announces Poetry Contest - Submissions Now Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) is inviting poets to submit their work for the school's poetry contest in celebration of National Poetry Month in April and National Dance Week from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 28. To thank the public for its support for 52 years, the MSB is holding a special National Dance Week Poetry Contest. Submissions of poems will be accepted now through April 8.



"The Marblehead School of Ballet takes pride in joining other organizations across the country in celebrating National Poetry Month and National Dance Week and spotlighting the importance of dance in our society. During our 52nd anniversary, we want to introduce more people of all ages -- children, tweens, teenagers, adults, and seniors -- to the wonders and benefits of dance and poetry through our school's programs in ballet, creative movement, stretch and strength, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, Ballroom and Latin," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Dance Poetry Contest

The Marblehead School of Ballet's current and former students and the general public are invited to submit a poem with the theme, The Wonders of Dance. Contestants should submit the poem with their name, a photo of themself, their age, and contact information. Submit entries to msb@havetodance.com.



The contest's winners will read their poems and receive prizes on April 27 at a special performance at 2:00 p.m. at the school. Three prizes will be awarded, with first prize a $100 gift certificate and second prize a $50 gift certificate both to On Your Toes Dancewear. The third prize recipient will receive a MSB water bottle.

In Person and Online Classes

Classes and private lessons are taught in person and online for students of all ages -- children, teenagers, adults, and seniors. Instruction is provided in creative movement, ballet (children through adult levels), stretch and strength, pre-pointe and pointe, partner dance, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, Ballroom, Latin, and Theater Arts. Register for classes online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/.



For a class schedule, information about private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.



The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.



For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.



Photo Credit: Marblehead School of Ballet