Marblehead School Of Ballet Presents BALAM Dance Theatre

The Marblehead School of Ballet presents New York City-based BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM) in the new magical program, Fiesta: A Celebration of Dance and Music, on Sunday, November 3. The program features eclectic dances of Ballet, Balinese, Baroque, and Peruvian Colonial with live Italian theorbo music and Spanish song. BALAM debuts on the North Shore on Sunday, November 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. A reception follows the performance at the school.



BALAM's Artistic Director, Carlos Fittante, has taught master classes at the school for several years and performed as a principal dancer and co-choreographer with the Boston Early Music Festival. "Marblehead School of Ballet is excited to present Carlos Fittante and BALAM Dance Theatre and its talented performers in an enriching, unique program. BALAM is known for joining diverse dances and historical time periods from around the world with the dazzling opulence and magical aura of Balinese theatre," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet, a cultural oasis on the North Shore for 48 years.



"We are delighted to make our debut on the North Shore with the new program, Fiesta: A Celebration of Dance and Music. BALAM Dance Theatre has designed an entertaining performance that will stimulate and transport the audience to other cultures and time periods through an artful blend of eclectic aesthetics and theatrical costumes, masks, and music," said Fittante.

Join entertainer and mistress of ceremonies, Inma Heredia, from Seville, Spain and the world's only flamenco stand-up comedian, performing Que Viva España in English and Spanish. Fittante and Robin Gilbert, BALAM's principal ballerina, perform Eden's Mandala, a Balinese and Baroque masked duet danced on point to Vivaldi's Largo in C. Ryan Closs plays Toccata Arpegiata (1604) for the therobo by Johann Kaspberger. Codex Martinez Compañon Trujillo, Peru (1785) features Peruvian Baroque Dances of the Village:‎ Chimo, Lanchas, and‎ Serranita with audience participation.

The company's innovative artistry and movement fusion of athletic and detailed skills are enhanced by eclectic music, striking masks, vibrant costumes and fantasy stories. BALAM has been featured at numerous festivals and venues, including First Night New York, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and Downtown Dance Festival and appeared throughout the United States and internationally.





Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students and seniors over age 65. Student ID is required. Tickets may be purchased on the Marblehead School of Ballet's website at bit.ly/BALAMDanceFiesta and by cash or check at the school's front desk.



For further information, call 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com.





