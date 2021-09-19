Marblehead School Of Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Season

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary with a new season of special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2021-2022 year in-studio and live online. The studio is located at 115 Pleasant Street in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts.



"Our 50th anniversary places us in the great tradition of ballet. This is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next: from teacher to student, from the older generation to the younger generation. As time passes, the student becomes the teacher and the art continues. Every person, who has passed through our studio, has helped sustain our tradition. We thank you all. And we look forward to our future," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

Special 50th Anniversary Workshop Series

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, three special workshops will be featured. The first spotlights Broadway in the 'Theater Arts Workshop', a six week series with Karen Marie Pisani, the former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line under the direction of Michael Bennett. Learn what theater kids do in New York City! This theater workshop for seven to nine year olds will create a Broadway atmosphere, where all forms of dance, voice and acting skills are learned and applied. The workshop series runs on Wednesdaysa??from September 22 through October 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.a??



In the second featured series, Modern Dance Technique workshop with Ivan Korn, students develop spatial awareness, an understanding of music fundamentals of beat and rhythm and phrasing of dance movement. Students, ages 12 plus, will develop their modern dance toolkit and learn a two-minute choreography. The workshop takes place on Saturdays, October 2 through October 23, from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Korn, a native of Santiago, Chile, earned a Master of Fine Arts in choreography at the Boston Conservatory and has performed in New England at the Boston Center for the Arts, The Joyce SoHo in New York, and at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts.



The third workshop series presents the Monthly Dance Adventure. The workshop series covers these dances from around the world: Hanuman the Monkey King (Balinese), Baile de Chimo (Peruvian Baroque), and Fandango (Spanish Andalusian Escuela Bolera). The workshop meets monthly on Mondays, October 18, November 15 and December 20 from



6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST. Students of all levels, ages 12 and over, are welcome. No previous dance experience is required. Carlos Fittante, a principal dancer and co-choreographer with the Boston Early Music Festival and artistic director of BALAM Dance Theatre in New York City, teaches this enriching workshop.



Registration for these workshops may be done online at marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. The workshops are provided both in-studio and live online. To participate, call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.

New Season of Classes

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and up-and-coming dancers of all ages. Children, teenagers, and adults find a range of opportunities available to meet their interests. The new season offers classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pointe, pre-pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, Ballroom, swing, Argentine Tango, Latin solo work, and Tai Chi. Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis. Drop-ins are welcome. View the schedule at bit.ly/MSBschedule.



Private and semi-private lessons are also available live online and in the studio for dancers of all ages and levels by appointment. Lessons are available to create a fun dance at a couple's wedding, prepare for an athletic competition, develop skills for a dance performance, practice for college auditions, cross-train for a sport, work on alignment and coordination, or seek additional instruction. Information about private lessons is available at bit.ly/2CtETn6.

Register

MSB operates year round and offers open enrollment on a rolling basis. Although students are welcome to start any time, advanced registration is required. To register for any class or for further information, visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, call 781-631-6262, or contact msb@havetodance.com.