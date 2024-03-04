Magician Asi Wind To Tour New Show INCREDIBLY HUMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Master magician Asi Wind is embarking on a five-city* tour with a new show, Incredibly Human, following the run of his hit show, Asi Wind’s Inner Circle which sold out for 17 months in New York.



Incredibly Human will play at the venues below.



· Saturday, April 13 at 8 PM at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield CT

· Friday, April 26 at 8 PM at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale FL

· Sunday, April 28 at 7 PM at The Vogel in Red Bank NJ

· Friday May 10 at 7 PM at The Paramount in Huntington NY

· Thursday May 16 at 7:30 PM at The Wilbur in Boston MA



*More dates to be announced. Tickets are available at AsiWind.com.



In Incredibly Human, Asi pushes the limits of magic even further with jaw-dropping mind-reading and astonishing magic. Wind believes that true magic can only happen when audiences feel like they are a part of the show. His goal is not to deceive people but to make them care and experience magic. Incredibly Human is a reminder that we all possess some magic.

