Mac-Haydn Theatre Cuts Loose With FOOTLOOSE Next Month

The Mac-Haydn Theatre continues its summer season of hits with "Footloose," the Tony and Grammy winning musical based on the decade-defining film of the same name, running July 6 - 16.

Coming to the Mac-Haydn stage for only the second time in its history, "Footloose" follows the story of Ren McCormack, who receives anything but a warm welcome in his new hometown when he learns of the local ban on dancing instituted by the controlling preacher. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, his reputation is on the line as he skirts the law, leading his class down the path to a proper prom night.

Director Erin Spears Ledford and Choreographer Bryan Knowlton, the team that earned rave reviews for their collaboration on last season's "Kiss Me, Kate," reunite to helm the production. They are joined by Music Director Eric Shorey and Assistant Music Director Alessandra Alcala.

The production will feature scenic design by Erin Kiernan, along with lighting design by Andrew Gmoser, costume design by Bethany Marx, sound design by Sean McGinley, hair and makeup design by Emily Allen, and props design by Adriana Ayala.

The theatre will welcome Stephanie Prestage and Matthew Stevenson as they make their Mac-Haydn debuts in the leading roles of Ariel Moore and Ren McCormack.

Broadway veteran George Dvorsky returns to the Mac-Haydn as Reverend Shaw Moore. After his audience-favorite performance as Cladwell in "Urinetown" last season, Dvorsky will debut his solo show "Something Wonderful," as part of the Limited Performance Series later this summer in addition to his role as the Reverend. Dvorsky is joined by fellow Mac-Haydn alumni Liz Gurland ("Cabaret," "Pippin," "Urinetown") as Vi Moore.

In supporting roles are Jonah Hale as Chuck, Kassi McMillan as Rusty, Jake Koch as Willard, Jeannine Trimboli as Ethel McCormack, Belle Babcock as Wendy Jo, and Amber Mawande-Spytek as Urleen. The full company features Mac-Haydn actors as well as an ensemble of local actors to round out the cast.

The "Footloose" hit score includes iconic numbers "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let's Hear it for the Boy," and the iconic title song "Footloose." With dazzling dance numbers and an electrifying musical score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness - and is sure to have audiences inspired to hit the dance floor.

"Footloose" features music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. The stage adaptation is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, and is based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford.

The production features additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.

For tickets and information, please visit Click Here or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.

Founded in 1969, the Mac-Haydn Theatre strives to present innovative, diverse and professional musical theatre productions to the residents of Columbia County and beyond. We aim to cultivate young talent for careers in theatre and seek to provide a supportive environment for the creation of new musical theatre works.