MUM'S THE WORD! A Musical Celebration Of Mothers to be Presented by Art Lab in May

Mum's The World will be presented on May 12th at 7:30pm, May 13th at 7:30pm, and May 14th at 2pm.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Art Lab will present MUM'S THE WORD! (a musical celebration of mothers).

The show features famous motherly moments from Broadway and beyond such as "When You're Good to Mama" (Chicago), "Maybe" (Annie), "Our Children" (Ragtime), "You'll Be in My Heart" (Tarzan) and many others. Mum's The Word, features some of New York's finest talent, Bridget Beirne, Megan Chacalos, Nick Cearley, & James Mills. These four stellar performers will delight and entertain the entire family.


Mum's the Word will be presented at Lucas Hall, 54 Chapoquoit Rd, Falmouth MA for 3 performances only, May 12th at 7:30pm, May 13th at 7:30pm, and May 14th at 2pm. Ticket prices are $35 and are general admission. There will be two acts with one intermission.

Art Lab (The Cher Show, Head Over Heels, Come From Away LONDON) is a commercial producer, and developer of new works, primarily based in New York City. Art Lab is excited to be partnering with The College Light Opera Company and, in turn, CLOC is delighted to be working with Art Lab to bring more theatrical entertainment to their patrons outside of the regular season. This partnership creates exciting theater by bringing talent, creatives, and management from New York and Boston to the CLOC stage for Cape Cod audiences. The goal is to provide more opportunities to the community at large. In theater today, collaborations with our fellow artists and companies are more important than ever.




Three Shows Added To The Indian Ranch Summer Concert Lineup Photo
Three Shows Added To The Indian Ranch Summer Concert Lineup
Three new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will perform on Saturday, June 17, 2023,  Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel perform on Friday, August 18, 2023, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers return to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Volunteers and Items Needed For The North Shore Civic Ballets Spring Auction Photo
Volunteers and Items Needed For The North Shore Civic Ballet's Spring Auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its annual online spring auction that raises funds to support the performing arts on the North Shore in Massachusetts. 
Dan Lauria to Star in JUST ANOTHER DAY at Great Barrington Public Theater; Season Casting Photo
Dan Lauria to Star in JUST ANOTHER DAY at Great Barrington Public Theater; Season Casting Announced
The GB Public's ten-week schedule begins in the Liebowitz black box theater with the American premiere of The Stones, June 15 to July 2, starring Ryan Winkles as Nick.
SpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in May Photo
SpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in May
From May 5 to June 10, 2023, SpeakEasy Stage will present the Boston premiere of the joyous Broadway musical comedy THE PROM, winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Best Musical. 

April 24, 2023

Casting has been announced for the Berkshires premiere of Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise at Shakespeare & Company.
April 24, 2023

Art Lab will present MUM'S THE WORD! (a musical celebration of mothers).
April 24, 2023

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and its music director Andris Nelsons are pleased to announce the appointment of Richard “Gus” Sebring—a BSO player since 1981—to the position of BSO Principal Horn. 
April 24, 2023

Three new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will perform on Saturday, June 17, 2023,  Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel perform on Friday, August 18, 2023, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers return to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
April 24, 2023

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its annual online spring auction that raises funds to support the performing arts on the North Shore in Massachusetts. 
