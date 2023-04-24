MUM'S THE WORD! A Musical Celebration Of Mothers to be Presented by Art Lab in May

Art Lab will present MUM'S THE WORD! (a musical celebration of mothers).

The show features famous motherly moments from Broadway and beyond such as "When You're Good to Mama" (Chicago), "Maybe" (Annie), "Our Children" (Ragtime), "You'll Be in My Heart" (Tarzan) and many others. Mum's The Word, features some of New York's finest talent, Bridget Beirne, Megan Chacalos, Nick Cearley, & James Mills. These four stellar performers will delight and entertain the entire family.



Mum's the Word will be presented at Lucas Hall, 54 Chapoquoit Rd, Falmouth MA for 3 performances only, May 12th at 7:30pm, May 13th at 7:30pm, and May 14th at 2pm. Ticket prices are $35 and are general admission. There will be two acts with one intermission.

Art Lab (The Cher Show, Head Over Heels, Come From Away LONDON) is a commercial producer, and developer of new works, primarily based in New York City. Art Lab is excited to be partnering with The College Light Opera Company and, in turn, CLOC is delighted to be working with Art Lab to bring more theatrical entertainment to their patrons outside of the regular season. This partnership creates exciting theater by bringing talent, creatives, and management from New York and Boston to the CLOC stage for Cape Cod audiences. The goal is to provide more opportunities to the community at large. In theater today, collaborations with our fellow artists and companies are more important than ever.