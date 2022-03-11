MRT Young Company Opens Registration For Teen Summer Program

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for three weeks, July 11-29.

Mar. 11, 2022  

Registration is now open for the MRT Young Company summer program, a professional theatre training program for high school students, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for three weeks, July 11-29, in downtown Lowell. Esteemed Chicago educator, actor, writer, and singer Robert Cornelius will return to lead the program.

The all-inclusive rate for the full program is $550 (with a special $350 rate available for returning students). The program will be limited to 12 students this year. MRT offers both partial and full scholarships. For scholarship information and further details, visit www.mrt.org/youngcompany. To reserve a spot, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org.

Students must be fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot to participate.

MRT Young Company offers an educational theatre experience for students ages 14-18, who seek training in all aspects of the performing arts, including acting, scene analysis, monologue work, and collaborative playwriting. Nationally recognized playwrights, actors, and directors will join the students to teach them how to develop their own voices through acting and writing. The course closes with a Summer Showcase, where the students perform monologues by contemporary theatre's leading playwrights, as well as present their own original short plays.

Young Company Director Robert Cornelius and Education Coordinator Kaitlyn Crockett return to lead the program for a third year. A pillar of the Chicago theatre community for more than 30 years, Cornelius served as the Arts Education Director at the Tony Award-winning Victory Gardens from 2007-2018.

For additional information, contact Kaitlyn Crockett at kaitlyn.crockett@mrt.org.



